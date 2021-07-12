Chart of the week: has this tech stock made a bullish breakout?

Our columnist looks at the price chart of an exciting cloud computing company that may be on the up.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. And that advance to the $270 mark broke above the trendline that I have labelled the 'neckline' of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern. It had been forming since March, with the Head dipping to the $200 low. But with Friday's spurt, odds have significantly increased that the uptrend has been re-awakened. Chart of the week: are Apple shares about to race past record high?

Check out our award-winning stocks and shares ISA But note the price pattern after the IPO. As is usual, early bird investors drive the shares up as the initial hype enthuses many. Then, reality dawns and the hype starts to wear off and prices sag, especially when profits seem some distance away. But that is when investors can take a calmer look at the company prospects and can be offered much better entry prices. In general, with tech valuations so high now, waiting for better prices long after an IPO often pays off. If this is a genuine neckline break, my first main target is the $340 area with higher potential. A break below $230 would send me back to the drawing board but would probably not kill the bullish potential. John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

