Covid-19 stock round-up: booze boom aids these shares

The AIM-listed company said in a Covid-19 update that it now expects revenues for the financial year just ended to be in excess of £200 million, which is slightly ahead of consensus.

It is seeing higher levels of demand from both new and repeat customers, particularly in the United States.

CEO Nick Devlin said:

“In the US, especially, I believe the current period could serve as an inflection point for the growth rate of the online category, and as the largest direct to consumer player in the US market we are well positioned as customers move online.”

Naked Wines, which was part of Majestic Wine until last year, is also investing aggressively in new customer recruitment. However, it said it remained mindful that the economic impact of Covid-19 could create consumer uncertainty over the medium-term.

Other stocks to offer encouragement for investors included housebuilder Redrow (LSE:RDW) after it said it was eligible to access £300 million under the Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility. It also hopes to conclude negotiations with banks about extending its credit facility by another £100 million to £350 million by the end of this month.

The update helped Redrow shares jump 8% to 437p, although analysts at UBS have a target price of 690p after “disproportionate pressure” on the stock due to liquidity concerns.

They added: “We think the announcements are positive and think that the new facilities will significantly improve Redrow's current liquidity position and should significantly reduce the risk of ‘liquidity crunch’ scenario in the short-term.

Redrow has already cancelled £37 million of dividends and said today that around 80% of its workforce have been furloughed under the Government's Job Retention Scheme.

UBS added:

“We think cash generation will pick up significantly as and when the market re-opens - homebuilders tend to be highly cash generative in market downturns.”

Trainline (LSE:TRN) is another company furloughing staff, with this and other actions allowing it to reduce cash outflows to around £8-9 million a month. With this estimate allowing the rail and coach booking platform to operate through an extended downturn, shares in the recently-listed company rose 1% to 334p. They have risen 65% since hitting a low of 202p on 23 March.

Tool and equipment rental business Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) has also painted a resilient picture for investors, with strong cash collections in March despite the impact of Covid-19.

It said demand for many products and services had reduced, although many projects were continuing and new opportunities also emerging. This has enabled the group to retain a significant proportion of its revenues at the start of the new financial year.

Speedy has still closed a number of depots and furloughed 50% of staff in the UK as part of a number of cost reduction measures. It remains confident that it can operate within its existing debt facilities and covenant tests should there be a prolonged period of reduced trading activity. Shares in Speedy, which hasn't ruled out paying a dividend in August, fell a penny to 54p.

