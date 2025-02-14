Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 14 February 2025

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Property-focused investment trusts remain out of favour, with three trusts featuring in this week’s table, having seen their discounts widen.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LSE:VIP) tops the table after its discount increased by nearly five percentage points (from 6 February to 13 February) to reach -18.3%. It is accompanied by Care REIT (LSE:CRT) and Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL), where discounts rose by more than three percentage points to -31.6% and -28.4% respectively.

Commercial property is a bellwether for the wider economy, and an economically sensitive asset class. The commercial property market is made up primarily of shops and offices, as well as industrial buildings, such as warehouses.

Data this week showed that the UK economy grew 0.1% in the final three months of last year, beating expectations of a 0.1% contraction. However, most commentators are pessimistic about the outlook, with some warning that stagflation is potentially on the cards. This occurs when a country experiences slow economic growth at the same time as rising or high inflation.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 6 February 2025 to 13 February 2025.