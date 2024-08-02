Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 2 August 2024

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

For the first time in over four years, interest rates are falling, which in theory is good news for the types of investment trusts that have been hurt by rising interest rates. One sector that has been under the cosh is renewable energy infrastructure, with investors instead turning their attention towards the bond market, which is lower risk and has seen yields increases in response to rate rises.

While interest rates are not returning to the days of being ultra-low, the prospect of further small rate cuts is expected to be a tailwind for this out-of-form sector.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (LSE:PMGR), which invests in other renewable energy trusts and companies that are renewable energy developers, was the biggest discount riser of the past week, seeing an increase of 5.5 percentage points to -17.7%. Also appearing in the table is Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LSE:DORE), which is now on a discount of -35.7%.

Another sector that lost out amid rising rates, and which could now make a sustained comeback, is UK smaller companies. Two investment trusts specialising in the sector were the second and third-biggest discount risers of the past week: Aberforth Geared Value & Income (LSE:AGVI) and Miton UK Microcap (LSE:MINI).

