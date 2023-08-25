Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 25 August 2023

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

The biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week came from trusts that provide debt financing, and collect coupon payments to return to shareholders.

They were Eurocastle Investment and Blackstone Loan Financing, which moved to 25% and 32% discounts respectively, moves of around seven percentage points.

Lindsell Train Ltd, the trust run by Nick Train’s fund group Lindsell Train and which owns a large share of the fund group itself, also made the Discount Delver list. It moved from a 5.5% discount to a 12% discount. It has traded on a 3.6% premium on average over the past 12 months.

In a relatively quiet August week for markets, no investment sector dominated the biggest discount moves’ list.

Other trusts to feature were: Weiss Korea Opportunity (6.6 percentage point move); Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (5.7 percentage point move); Doric Nimrod Air Three (4.5 percentage point moves); Syncona (4.4 percentage point move), Invesco Select UK Equity (4.4 percentage point move); Henderson Far East Income (4.3 percentage point move); and HarbourVest Global Private Equity (3.6 percentage point move).

This list includes trusts in the renewable energy, private equity, biotechnology and UK equity sectors.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 17 August 2023 to close of trading 24 August 2023.