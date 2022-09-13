Do emerging markets offer better value than the US, UK and Europe?

At first sight, there are reasons to feel anxious, but David Prosser explains why now could be a good entry point to invest in fast-growing economies.

Market turmoil is supposed to be bad news for investors in emerging countries. At times of stress, investors naturally gravitate towards markets they perceive as safer and more stable – the developed economises of the world. It might surprise you to learn, then, that in a miserable first half of the year for global equities, emerging markets outperformed their developed counterparts.

Moreover, the gap was significant. By the end of June, the MSCI World Index was down 16.6% compared to the beginning of 2022. MSCI’s Emerging Markets Index, by contrast, registered a fall of 12.3% over the same period – and China, the biggest emerging market of them all, actually delivered positive returns in the second quarter of the year, something no other major market could manage.

Part of the explanation lies in where markets started 2022. “Developed markets have ridden high for a decade on cheap money and negative real interest rates, with valuations reaching extreme levels, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index sits at similar levels to where it was in 2007,” points out Ewan Thompson, a fund manager at Liontrust.

Thompson adds: “Quantitative easing has famously been hard on emerging markets, with their equity markets largely having been bypassed by the bull market experienced in the developed world.

“But emerging markets have generally used this time productively, executing prudent policies and repairing their economies.”

That begs an obvious question. Are emerging markets now a better bet than those in the developed world for the rest of 2022 and beyond?

Reasons to be bearish on emerging markets

At first sight, there are several reasons to feel anxious. While Western governments are increasingly unnerved by rapidly accelerating inflation, the problem is even more acute in many emerging markets. Rising food and energy prices, where global inflation is concentrated, hit many emerging markets hard, because people in these countries tend to spend more of their disposable income on such necessities.

Another concern is the recent strength of the US dollar, boosted by its status as a safe-haven currency in troubled times. A stronger US currency spells bad news for emerging markets with significant amounts of dollar-denominated debt – the likes of India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia, for example. In nations with structural economic problems, such as Turkey and Argentina, this is a particularly pressing issue.

China also represents a potential headache, despite those second-quarter gains. Investors continue to worry about the Chinese government’s apparent determination to regulate the country’s powerhouse technology companies more aggressively, about politicians’ insistence on a zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19, which means frequent lockdowns, and about the deep-seated problems in its debt-ridden property market. If China can’t overcome these difficulties, the prospects for emerging markets as a whole are grim.

Bull points

For many analysts, however, the positive case for emerging markets outweighs these downside risks.

“The prospects for emerging market investors should be stronger as we go through the second half of the year and move into 2023,” argues Paras Anand, chief investment officer at Artemis Investment Management.

He adds: “This view is based on three primary considerations – a better outlook both for the economy and corporate earnings in China, the lower sensitivity of Asia more broadly to higher input prices and the potential for higher fiscal spending in the US to benefit Latin American economies.”

Nick Price, portfolio manager at Fidelity Emerging Markets (LSE:FEML), is also upbeat. “We believe that fundamentals will return to the fore as the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support begins to fade. Certainly, meaningful value has emerged as stocks have derated significantly and the overall discount to developed markets is wide.”

Dzmitry Lipski, interactive investor’s head of funds research, shares that cautious sense of optimism. He says: “Valuations do look attractive given emerging markets are trading at a discount to developed market equities. While recent heightened market volatility shows that emerging markets could pose significant risks, they do still present attractive opportunities for long-term investors.”