What is stagflation and how can investors protect portfolios?

Stagflation is bad news for both equities and bonds. Although, as ever, there will be both winners and losers in the respective asset class.

There’s no shortage of comparisons between 2022 and the 1970s; soaring inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions and a wave of strikes by public sector workers.

While a recession is likely to be added to that list later this year, a more concerning prospect is a sustained period of stagflation. This occurs when a country experiences slow economic growth at the same time as high inflation. Its last prolonged appearance was in the 1970s.

Brian Tora, an associate at wealth manager JM Finn, points out: “Recessions and stagflation – the “S” word – do not happen that frequently. Economic management has improved massively in recent years, so we must hope a way may be found to avoid the worst-case scenario.

“An early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine would undoubtedly help, although this is looking far from likely. Resolving supplies of energy and fuel is probably easier to achieve than replacing the lost foodstuffs from Russia and Ukraine.”

Stagflation is bad news for both equities and bonds. Although, as ever, there will be both winners and losers in the respective asset class.

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Economically sensitive stocks – those that are cyclical – are likely to be laggards. Whereas, defensive stocks that are masters of their own destiny, such as by having products or services that people view as being essential, are expected to fare better.

Tora points out: “The number one priority for investors wanting to protect portfolios against stagnation is to seek out investment that has a real return potential.

“Investors may like to diversify equity portfolio holdings with defensive stocks that can withstand increasing production costs and supply demand.”

A large part of the UK market contains defensive sectors and industries, a point made in a recent Insider Interview by Job Curtis, fund manager of City of London (LSE:CTY) investment trust, a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas. Curtis said: “Utilities [are one defensive sector], as people have to carry on paying their water and electricity bills. Another example is pharmaceutical companies, and there are more resilient sectors such as tobacco.”

Peter Hewitt, fund manager of CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LSE:CMPI), has recently purchased Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT), managed by Nick Train. Hewitt explained: “The companies held by Train are big global brand names that have the ability to pass on rising prices. If markets move in a sideways direction during a recession, I think the strategy will perform well in that environment. In a recession, the types of companies that can pass on price increases are the ones I want to have exposure to.”

While acknowledging there’s a risk of stagflation taking hold, Hewitt thinks a recession is more likely. His view is that inflation will fall, but that it will prove stickier in the UK than across the pond. He said: “If on a global scale inflation remained high while growth slowed, leading to stagflation, then you would likely see equity markets fall significantly. But I think it is unlikely to be a global phenomenon.”

For a doomsday scenario of stagflation materialising Hewitt points to five investment trusts that are “protectors of capital” to give defensive ballast to a portfolio: Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT), Ruffer Investment Company (LSE:RICA), Personal Assets (LSE:PNL), RIT Capital Partners (LSE:RCP), and BH Macro GBP (LSE:BHMG), a hedge fund which seeks to take advantage of opportunities in interest rates, bonds and foreign currencies. Hewitt describes the latter as a trust that “thrives on volatility”. Hewitt holds 15% in total across the five trusts.

He added: “The common theme among the five ‘portfolio protectors’ is either no or low exposure to equities with the result that they offset other holdings in the portfolio that are affected in adverse market conditions.”