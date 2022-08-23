Top investors name reasons for investors to be cheerful

While there’s no shortage of risks threatening to send stock markets plunging, there are reasons for optimism for those who keep their eyes firmly fixed on the longer term. Faith Glasgow reports.

In years gone by interactive investor has asked fund managers to look ahead to the autumn and tell us about the issues most likely to give them sleepless nights.

This year, we start from a rather different position, as there’s no shortage of misery for many in the UK and beyond. With inflation already above 10% and set to rise further, real wages declining at a record 3% over the second quarter of 2022, widespread public sector strikes, continuing interest rates hikes, and painful stock market losses across most sectors.

So we’ve decided to change tack to request some positive perspectives instead from the experts - all of them running funds from interactive investor’s Super 60 and ACE 40 shortlists.

Perhaps surprisingly, some of them were really quite chipper. UK fund managers certainly have the comfort blanket of a relatively resilient FTSE 100 compared with the rest of the world. But Hugh Sergeant, who manages ES R&M UK Recovery fund, believes there are actually lots of things to be positive about in the UK.

‘Inflation not necessarily a disaster for businesses’

Sergeant explained: “We have recovered from Covid. Unemployment is low. Households have strong balance sheets, as their asset values have gone up and they have not binged on credit since the financial crisis. Wages are going up, albeit less than inflation.

“Governments are committed to supporting economies. Banks are in decent shape. Interest rates are rising, but only to more sensible levels. Companies are decently profitable, with strong finances and low valuations.”

Sergeant agrees that inflation is an unavoidable problem; but he adds: “The cure for high prices is high prices.”

In other words, price rises tend to dampen demand and thereby lessen the likelihood of further rises.

Richard Marwood, manager of Royal London UK Equity Income, makes the additional point that inflation, while it is a huge concern for consumers – especially those on low incomes – is not necessarily a disaster for businesses.

“Many companies are putting prices up and controlling internal costs, and their profits are staying the same or growing,” he notes. “In the corporate results we have recently seen, most businesses are coping OK.”

Marwood notes that there will be casualties - businesses where margins are squeezed and demand drops off as prices rise – but he makes the point that “a lot of companies are going to be absolutely fine”.

Job Curtis, manager of the City of London (LSE:CTY) investment trust, is distinctly more downbeat about the economic backdrop of inflation and rate rises. “Overall, it is not a happy position for the UK and overseas economies,” he warns.

However, Curtis points out that investors are not powerless in the face of inflationary pressure. He flags up companies that to varying degrees benefit from inflation, such as those in the oil sector, miners, utilities and real estate investment trusts.

“There are also companies with strong pricing power, which can pass on inflationary cost pressures, such as in the consumer staples and tobacco sectors. In addition, rising interest rates are a helpful tailwind for some sectors, such as banks and life insurers,” he adds.

Plenty of bargains and dividends are back

Most importantly, says Sergeant: “There are some amazing bargains out there. The UK and global stocks that make up our hunting ground are really very cheap now.”

Marwood agrees. “One of the key attractions of the stock market is that prices have gone down, especially small and mid-cap shares, which have fallen 10% to 15% this year. So things look better value.”

For Marwood as an equity income investor, there is also good news on the dividends front. “Having had a hideous year in 2020, dividends started to recover in 2021 and they’ll be higher still this year. The market overall yields almost 4% now, which is very attractive compared to cash.”

And that’s a further potential fillip for the UK market, adds Curtis, also a dividend investor. He says: “I am optimistic that UK equities can rerate further, given generally satisfactory profits and dividends reported by companies in the recent six months results season.”

For Ollie Beckett, portfolio manager of The European Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:ESCT), any cause for cheer is primarily to do with focused opportunities in dark days. The recent bear market rally “has done little to dispel the market expectation, exacerbated by dire consumer sentiment, that European economies are heading for recession in the second half of 2022”.

But against that, in Europe as in the UK, valuations have also become more attractive for investors with a medium-term perspective. “For example, the MSCI Europe Small Cap index fell to a price/earnings ratio of 15x in July compared to 22x in 2021.”

There are also specific interesting areas that have suffered less than others, such as the renewables industry. Says Beckett: “The steady move towards net zero, compounded by the desire to decrease dependence on Russian gas, both contribute to a growing need for investment in that area. Similarly, growing pressure for Western countries to move their supply chains closer to home also leaves room for further investment.”

Moreover, he adds, while there is little expectation of any imminent end to hostilities in Ukraine, the possibility of a ceasefire “could have an instant impact on reducing both energy prices and subsequently inflation, as well as provide a much-needed boost to consumer sentiment”.