Eight things you need to know about income drawdown

If you have a defined contribution (DC) pension, where you save and invest to accrue a pot of money, and are thinking about your impending retirement, you’re almost bound to have come across the term “drawdown”.

Flexi-access drawdown accounts, to give these more investor-friendly retirement products their full unwieldy title, were introduced by then-Chancellor George Osborne in 2015 as part of pension freedoms. Since then, they have become the mainstay of many people’s retirement finances.

So, you probably know that drawdown is one of the main ways you can start making use of your pension pot. But do you understand the process involved in setting it up, the way it’s taxed, the investment choices or exactly how flexible it is in reality?

Below, we set out to demystify drawdown, starting from first principles.

1) What actually is a drawdown account, and how does it differ from the pot I’m currently contributing to?

One of your options once you decide to access your pension pot is to move some or all of it into a drawdown account. There, it will remain invested and growing, but you’ll easily be able to withdraw an income from it.

Indeed, the two pots - for pension accumulation and decumulation, in the jargon - can run side by side.

As Kate Smith, head of pensions at Aegon, explains: “It’s possible to continue to have ‘accumulating’pension accounts where you keep paying in pension contributions, and also have a separate drawdown account where you are accessing a pension income.”

(However, if you’re still in paid employment, there are tax considerations to bear in mind; see question 7).

If you’re saving into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP), the two functions may be combined within a single account, so you simply “switch on” the drawdown facility as and when you get to that stage.

2) Who provides these accounts?

Pension providers such as insurers and online brokers - interactive investor, for instance - run drawdown products, as do specialist drawdown providers. In addition, Smith notes, some master trusts have partnerships in place to offer drawdown to members of occupational pension schemes.

Just as with annuities, it’s worth shopping around for the deal that suits you best in terms of set-up, ongoing charges and investment options. “Access to drawdown products with most providers (including Aegon) are only for those people who take regulated advice, but there are some drawdown providers that allow you to ‘do it yourself’,” says Smith.

She adds that some people use regulated financial advisers to help them select and set up the scheme and initial investment decisions, then run it themselves; others use financial advisers on an ongoing basis. Online brokers such as interactive investor fall into the DIY category, although broker customers could opt to take advice.

Victoria Ross, a chartered financial planner with Progeny, warns that you do need to keep your wits about you when selecting a drawdown provider. “If you are looking to transfer your pension or pensions into a modern drawdown scheme, check with your ceding provider that there are no guarantees on your current pension, such as a guaranteed level of income.”

3) At what stage should I set one up? Will I be prompted to do so by my pension provider?

You can normally set up a drawdown account any time after age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028); if you have a lower protected pension age or qualify due to ill health, you may be able to do so earlier.

But you won’t be reminded or prompted: it’s up to you to instruct the provider when you want to start taking a pension income, or switch on the drawdown facility if you have a SIPP.

4) Do I have to move all of my pension pot into a drawdown account ?

This is one regard in which the flexible nature of drawdown compared with other pension income arrangements really becomes apparent.

You could use your drawdown account to consolidate a bunch of pensions from previous jobs under a single roof, or transfer a single pension pot. You could move it into drawdown all at once or in chunks over time. You could just move part into drawdown, and take the rest as cash or use it to buy an annuity. It’s entirely up to you.

Similarly, says Smith, withdrawals are extremely flexible: “You can access your money as and when you like. You can take regular withdrawals, or simply take out money as and when you need it.”

But, she cautions, beware of the small print. “Drawdown products may allow a number of free withdrawals but can charge for extra ones.”

Money in the drawdown account can also be used at a later stage to buy an annuity that will provide a guaranteed income for the rest of your life. That can become a more attractive proposition as you get older (and security perhaps becomes more important), particularly as annuity rates become more generous with increasing age.