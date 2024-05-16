Getting to grips with new pension tax-free lump sum allowances

On 6 April 2024 the pensions lifetime allowance (LTA) was officially done away with. Good riddance is the majority view among savers.

The LTA placed a cap on what your total pension savings could be worth without being hit with heavy tax penalties.

In some cases, this could be an eye-watering 55%, which explains the delight when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unexpectedly abolished the policy at his 2023 Spring Budget.

But further inspection of Hunt’s decision in the Budget’s red pages unearthed a catch. And the implications of this have become increasingly apparent.

While the LTA charge was scrapped from 6 April 2023, and the allowance has now been binned entirely, the amount that you can draw tax free has been capped at £268,275 – 25% of the previous LTA limit.

This may seem a healthy sum, and indeed it is for most savers. You will need to amass more than £1 million in pension savings to reach the maximum tax-free cash entitlement.

However, this means that rather than simplifying the pensions tax landscape, something that’s long overdue, for some people it’s made things more complicated.

The LTA may be no more, but its ghost remains and forms the basis of the three new allowances that came into force from 6 April. These cap the amount of lump sums and death benefits you can draw free from income tax, plus there are limits for overseas pension transfers.

As some of the detail here is knotty, the aim of this article is to provide an overview rather than an in-depth guide, to help you to identify whether you need to take action to make the most of your tax-free entitlement. To deepen the complexity, it’s possible that the LTA could be reinstated at some point.

New tax-free cash regime

As many savers will already be aware, the maximum you can draw from your pension tax free is typically 25% of your total pension savings. But as noted above, there is a new allowance which places a cap on this figure.

Under the individual lump sum allowance (LSA), the maximum you can draw tax free is £268,275, though it may be higher if you secured one of the various forms of LTA protections.

So, what counts towards your LSA? Well, there are three things:

any pension commencement lump sum (tax-free cash)

the tax-free element of uncrystallised funds pension lump sums (UFPLS) - where 25% of what you take is tax free while the rest is taxable, and

any tax-free element of a stand-alone lump sum.

Each time you take a tax-free lump sum from your pension, your LSA will reduce. Once you’ve used it up, any future withdrawals will be taxable.

The calculation is fairly simple if you’re yet to draw any pension benefits. But if you’ve taken some before April and plan to draw more tax-free cash in the future, things might be a bit complicated.

Could you get an enhanced tax-free lump sum?

The short answer here is yes – it’s possible. As noted above, if you registered for one of the various LTA protections you could get a more generous tax-free entitlement.

Alternatively, you may have taken a defined benefit (DB) scheme where the maximum tax-free entitlement is often lower than 25%, or opted for a lower tax-free cash percentage (or nothing at all) when going into drawdown to leave some spare for a later date.

Changes to lump sum benefits on death and serious ill health

From 6 April we saw also the introduction of the lump sum and death benefits allowance (LSDBA).

This is the maximum you or your beneficiaries can take from all your pension schemes as a tax-free lump sum before age 75, paid on either death or serious illness.

The LSBDA has been capped at £1,073,100, but once again your allowance might be higher if you secured a previous LTA protection. Each time you take a tax-free lump sum from your pension, or a tax-free lump sum is paid on your death, you’ll use up some of your LSDBA. Anything above is normally subject to income tax.

Importantly, the LSDBA does not apply to death benefits before age 75 taken tax-free as regular income - only if drawn as a lump sum.