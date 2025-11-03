eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 3 November 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 31 October 2025.

JD Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW) has screened as cheap on eyeQ since September. That’s because macro conditions are treading water - eyeQ model value has been in a 700-740p range for two months - while the share price continues to slip. The main narrative behind the fall is the idea that rising costs (minimum wages, NI contributions, etc) are hurting the company’s margins because, thus far, the pub chain has not responded by hiking prices.

Stock analysts will be watching to see how JDW tries to defend margins, but there is a macro angle here. eyeQ’s model puts more emphasis on the recent fall in UK inflation expectations. That’s positive for the stock price on our model and the main reason why the share price has held up. The end result is a stock that sits 16% cheap to overall macro conditions; our smart machine is positive on JDW.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 31 October 2025.

Meta

Last week, Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META)’ earnings looked strong on the top line but raised questions about future costs given the huge AI-related spending. The result was a big sell-off and, going forward, Meta will now be an interesting benchmark to gauge.

Increasingly, the winners of the AI arms race will be those companies that can do so in an organic way, rather than racking up large amounts of debt. Meta’s announcement of a $30 billion (£22.9 billion) corporate bond deal to fund AI spending makes it the new poster child for the latter scenario.

Macro still matters. It explains 71% of daily moves in Meta currently and macro conditions are flatlining, which means the recent sell-off leaves the stock 19% cheap on our metrics. From a purely macro perspective, that’s enough to trigger a bullish signal.