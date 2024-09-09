eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 9 September 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long-Term tactical models. Data correct as at 9 September 2024.

Lloyds Banking Group

UK banks have been one of the best-performing sectors in 2024. Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) stock, for example, is up 24% since the start of the year.

But more recently the share price has come under pressure. Overall, this reflects pressure on global equity markets more generally, rather than a Lloyds-specific story.

It is also worth noting that Lloyds is one of those stocks where macro conditions are holding up. eyeQ model value has risen 3.1% in the last month. This means the recent sell-off leaves the stock 7.35% cheap to the broad macro environment.

Seasonal patterns point to September often being a volatile trading environment. But for those investors looking to use pullbacks within choppy markets as opportunities to re-load, it’s worth noting some value is starting to be built in Lloyds Bank from a macro perspective.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long-Term tactical models. Data correct as at 9 September 2024.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Last week’s sell-off in equity markets is starting to look like a repeat run of the early August moves. But as the Lloyds example above shows, what’s true at the index level doesn’t always hold for single stocks.

While macro remains supportive for Lloyds, the opposite is true for French luxury goods company Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC). eyeQ’s model value is down 9% in September. Our model shows the stock is beholden to global economic growth and risk appetite in financial markets.

That’s why renewed recession fears and volatile equity markets have weighed on the stock. There’s no immediate trade signal. LVMH has fallen in line with eyeQ model value, i.e. it is behaving as macro conditions say it should.

Macro relevance is high and stable so, in short, investing in LVMH requires a strong understanding of the bigger picture. Watch our model value for timely clues on whether macro conditions are improving or deteriorating, and whether the stock is leading or lagging those moves.