eyeQ: Dunelm needs this to boost its share price

A Dunelm store at the Clock Tower retail park in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: John Keeble/Getty Images.

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Dunelm

Macro Relevance: 66%

Model Value: 1,162.18p

Fair Value Gap: +6.35% premium to model value

Data correct as at 9 September 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Dunelm reported strong full-year results this morning, yet the share price has slipped lower. The company neatly captures the glass half-empty, glass half-full debate currently surrounding British retailers and the UK economy more broadly.

The positive view is that Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) enjoys strong margins and that the latest British Retail Consortium (BRC) survey suggested strong retail sales over August.

The negative view is Dunelm management describes current conditions as a “volatile consumer environment”, and that the BRC survey was potentially flattered by August’s good weather with signs of caution creeping in ahead of November’s Budget.

On eyeQ, Dunelm sits just over 6% rich to overall macro conditions which have been flatlining for months - model fair value has been between 1,100p and 1,200p for more than four months now.

That’s not big enough to trigger a bearish signal, but it is enough to say that these aren’t great levels to chase the stock higher.

Rather we need signs of a new macro trend one way or the other. For now, there’s no great opportunity. The stock (and UK retail) is stuck in a holding pattern.