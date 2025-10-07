eyeQ: high-flying AI stock triggers bearish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

SoundHound

Macro Relevance: 70%

Model Value: $15.04

Fair Value Gap: +17.6% premium to model value

Data correct as at 7 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

SoundHound AI Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SOUN) has been a popular artificial intelligence (AI) play for retail investors over the past 18 months.

It had an amazing 2024, rising over 800%, but endured a brutal pullback early this year as NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) exited its stake and concerns grew around its financial reporting. However, this latest “melt up” in US equities has seen it cement its place as one of the hot AI stocks.

To be fair, it is one of the few pure AI plays, and its voice recognition and conversational AI applications are used globally by blue-chip firms. Its scope for growth is potentially huge.

Indeed, in many ways SoundHound captures two of the critical questions for investors today:

it still isn’t profitable, so investors are betting on promises of future growth

the charts look strong and momentum continues to point higher. But valuations are already stretched. Momentum versus valuations - which matters more?

eyeQ’s approach is uniquely macro . So, from our side, we’d note:

SoundHound has just come back into a macro regime for the first time since summer 2023. For a long time, the macro view was irrelevant for the stock price but our macro relevance score is now 70%, which suggests stuff such as economic growth, inflation and the Federal Reserve are important

eyeQ model value has stalled over the past few weeks. So, the latest rally has taken the stock 17.6% above macro conditions. That’s enough for a bearish signal.

Investors need to consider all the various moving parts of what’s driving SOUN. Chart momentum is strong and with any AI play, general market vibes are important. Macro is only part of the jigsaw, but its importance is growing and the risk/reward is now tilted towards downside risks.