eyeQ: the only UK bank share that offers an edge

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Barclays

Macro Relevance: 74%

Model Value: 392.50p

Fair Value Gap: -3.1% discount to model value

Data correct as at 8 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

New news on the UK’s car loan saga today. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expects the cost of compensating consumers mis-sold car loans could be around £11 billion. While a big number, that’s considerably less than some earlier estimates of how big the hit would be.

Smaller provisions could free some of Britain’s biggest lenders up to release some of the funds already set aside for compensation. That’s good news for the banks, which are rallying this morning.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) are typically seen as the two banks with the greatest exposure to the car loan story. So, expect any relief rally to benefit them first and foremost.

Indeed, from eyeQ’s macro perspective this morning’s relief rally has taken both into "rich" territory. The former sits 6.7% above eyeQ’s 79.32p model value; the latter is 12.75% above macro-warranted fair value (currently 458.95p).

Barclays (LSE:BARC) is also in the mix but, even with today’s share price gain, it’s lagging. On eyeQ, it’s the only high street bank that is cheap to overall macro conditions.

The fair value gap is small (3.1%), so there’s no official signal. But it’s the one name that offers an edge - it’s cheap relative to macro which, as per the orange line below, is trending firmly higher.