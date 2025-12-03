eyeQ: Sainsbury’s slump triggers trading signal

People outside a Sainsbury’s in Whitechapel, London. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images.

Sainsbury

Macro Relevance: 79%

Model Value: 358.59p

Fair Value Gap: -14.78% discount to model value

Data correct as at 3 December 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund first invested in UK supermarket chain Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)’s in 2007. It owned around 10.5% of the grocer and had been the largest shareholder. Until now.

News has emerged that the fund has recently sold around 83 million of its 240 million shares. Unsurprisingly, the news prompted a huge fall in the share, which briefly fell below 300p. In fact, the gunshot 8% sell-off represents the biggest one-day sell-off since March 2020 and Covid lockdowns.

Clearly, this is not good news and will have investors on edge. What does Qatar know that we don’t?

eyeQ has two perspectives.

Investors buy stocks for one reason - they think the share price is going higher. However, when they sell, it can be for a myriad of reasons - they feel the time is right to take profits, they need cash, they have other needs for the money, they’re worried about markets more broadly rather than the individual stock, and they want to rotate into a different sector or theme. The point being, the selling isn’t necessarily a big negative statement on the company itself.

The last few reasons above are more macro-related than company specific, which begs the question what does eyeQ’s model say about the macro picture?

A macro relevance score of 79% means the big picture is important. And macro remains a tailwind; eyeQ model value has risen 11% in the last month thanks to a mix of healthy risk appetite, OK growth and a weaker pound. So, this sell-off hasn’t been justified by macro fundamentals and the stock now sits nearly 15% cheap on our metrics.

The divergence is big enough to trigger a bullish signal. We acknowledge that, in the short term, that won’t be enough to allay concerns about the biggest shareholder selling such a large stake.

However, it should offer some solace to those investors who are playing a long-term game. For now, the macro backdrop remains friendly and this move means a lot of bad news is now in the share price.