Five AIM growth shares for your ISA

This week's ISA portfolio is focused on AIM companies with long-term growth prospects and includes five shares to buy. None of these companies currently pay dividends, but they all have cash in the bank and are generally reaching, or getting near to, a point where they will be highly cash generative. That should help to propel the share prices. It's also worth issuing an update on wealth management firm Mattioli Woods (LSE:MTW) (MTW), which was included in my recent ISA income portfolio. Two weeks later, Pollen Street Capital announced it is bidding 804p/share for the company. So, there will be no income, but there is a significant 41% gain on the 570p recommendation price. IQGeo (IQG) Price: 368p Utility infrastructure software platform IQGeo Group (LSE:IQG) has an excellent track record and a share price that reflects this. Even though the valuation is relatively high, the cash generative nature of the business and the consistent beating of forecasts makes this warranted. IQGeo is a geospatial software and services provider, and the core customer base is utilities and telecoms. The software enables collaboration between the various parts of these large businesses in order to create the information and geospatial data required to build up a visualisation of all assets. This improves productivity and planning. Once IQGeo passed breakeven, profit started to rise sharply. There has been a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Recent contract wins with large telecoms companies underpin the current expectations. Existing customers are also spending more with IQGeo. We were told in January that annualised recurring revenues were 50% higher in 2023 at £21.1 million. The addressable market is worth £2.5 billion. The trading statement sparked an upgrade of 2024 estimates by Cavendish to revenues of £49.8 million and pre-tax profit of £5.5 million. The initial 2025 forecast pre-tax profit is £8 million. Results are pencilled in for 20 March. Non-executive director Robert Sansom sold 1.065 million shares at 303p each following the January trading statement. That has not hampered the share price. The 2024 multiple is 45, falling to 37 in 2025. Given the record of forecast upgrades, these multiples could reduce over the year. There appears to be little short-term upside, but the track record points to continued share price growth over the longer-term. Windward (WNWD) Price: 109p Windward Ltd (LSE:WNWD) has developed marine tracking technology that is in demand in a time of sanctions and concerns about security. Organic growth has accelerated. The current problems in the Red Sea will provide further opportunities for Windward's module covering ocean freight. Israel-based Windward easily beat the conservative expectations for 2023 and the numbers for 2024 and 2025 have been upgraded. Annual recurring revenues of $34.5 million at the end of 2023 cover expectations for 2024. Windward has developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based services for the maritime sector. The software enables clients to monitor and assess the compliance with sanctions and track cargo. Customers include governments, BP, Shell and HSBC. Additional services are being added to the platform.

Five AIM income stocks for your ISA in 2024 The most recently announced customer is INTERPOL, which is using the services to address illegal activities at sea. The AI technology will identify, track and prevent criminal activities. The 2023 results were trailed in the recent trading statement, and the full figures will be published on 27 March. There should be no surprises. Revenues were $28.3 million (£22.2 million) compared with estimates of $26 million, and the operating loss was $5.8 million compared with previous expectations of $8.6 million. Cavendish upgraded its 2024 revenues from $31.2 million to the annualised recurring revenues figure and expects a rise to $41.4 million in 2025. The 2024 operating loss estimate has been cut from $4.1 million to $2.6 million. Windward could be near to breakeven in 2025. There is net cash of $17.4 million. That will reduce this year, but the reduction should be small with cash likely to be generated in 2025. There is limited requirement for capital spending, with development written off. Once Windward passes breakeven it could become highly cash generative because of the fixed cost base.

Gaming Realms (GMR) Price: 35p Online gaming firm Gaming Realms (LSE:GMR) moved into profit in 2021 and it has been accelerating ever since. The easing of online gaming regulation in the US has provided much of the momentum for growth. A limited number of states have legalised online gaming and there could be others that follow suit over the long-term. Gaming Realms develops and licences games for mobile, and major gaming firms are clients. The main brand is Slingo. There is a brand licensing deal with Tetris Inc, the holder of the rights to the eponymous falling blocks game, to produce Tetris Slingo mobile. There is also a social gaming operation that does not involve cash betting, but this is becoming less important to the group. Stockwatch: a £1bn AIM share to consider for your ISA?

Intelligent Ultrasound has disappointed investors at times, most recently announcing 2023 revenues will be £11.2 million, which was below expectations of £12.5 million. AI revenues nearly trebled to £2 million. Revenues could rise to £15.6 million in 2024 and the loss may reduce from £3.1 million to near breakeven. Cash could fall from £3 million to £2.5 million, but that should be enough for the immediate requirements. The outflow is down to capitalised development spending, with research & development tax credits adding to cash likely to be generated from operations this year. Fundraisings have hampered the share price in the past, but there should be no need for one in the foreseeable future, unless demand is so strong that working capital is required. The company is valued at £31.1 million. The share price reflects investor caution about the company delivering on expectations. This is probably the most risky of the five companies, but the AI development investment may finally be about to pay off.

ISA tips: how to invest £10,000, £50,000 and £100,000 Intelligent Ultrasound has disappointed investors at times, most recently announcing 2023 revenues will be £11.2 million, which was below expectations of £12.5 million. AI revenues nearly trebled to £2 million. Revenues could rise to £15.6 million in 2024 and the loss may reduce from £3.1 million to near breakeven. Cash could fall from £3 million to £2.5 million, but that should be enough for the immediate requirements. The outflow is down to capitalised development spending, with research & development tax credits adding to cash likely to be generated from operations this year. Fundraisings have hampered the share price in the past, but there should be no need for one in the foreseeable future, unless demand is so strong that working capital is required. The company is valued at £31.1 million. The share price reflects investor caution about the company delivering on expectations. This is probably the most risky of the five companies, but the AI development investment may finally be about to pay off.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here. Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication. Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here. ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation. In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.

AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.