Five AIM income stocks for your ISA in 2024

H&T (HAT) Price: 347.5p Forecast yield: 4.9% Pawnbroker H&T Group (LSE:HAT) is growing its pledge book faster than expected and the overall business is growing strongly. However, weak jewellery sales and rising wages have hit forecasts, but profit is still going to grow in double-digit percentages. The pledge book for the core business is set to increase from £130.9 million to £143.4 million by the end of 2024. Management has held down costs, but the 10% rise in the national living wage in April 2024 will push up the wage bill. The purchase of the trading assets of Essex-based rival Maxcroft Securities for £11.3 million increases H&T’s exposure to the provision of working capital to the self-employed and small businesses. The average size per customer is £4,023, which is nearly 10 times the level at H&T. Pricoa Private Capital is providing £25 million in additional financing for H&T. Even after the acquisition there should be £30 million of headroom for further growth. There were forecast downgrades earlier in the year. Prior to the acquisition, Shore forecast 2024 pre-tax profit of £33.5 million, up from £26.6 million. The 2023 dividend is expected to be 17p/share, rising to 19p/share in 2024. That would increase the yield to 5.5%. The share price has fallen by one-fifth so far this year and is trading at below net asset value. The prospective multiple for 2024 is six. Buy for growth. Serica Energy (SQZ) Price: 172.95p Forecast yield: 12.7% Acquiring Tailwind Energy last year made Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) one of the top 10 oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea. It also made it highly cash generative. Even if the oil price falls Serica Energy could continue to generate more than enough cash to pay increasing dividends. The 2024 production guidance is between 41,000 and 48,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day (boe/day). Last year’s proforma production was 40,121boe/day. The Erskine field has been shut in since 25 January because of a compressor problem and production is not expected to restart until March. Profit is not expected to grow with oil and gas prices at their current levels, but Serica Energy should continue to be significantly cash generative, and the earnings cover will enable the dividend to be increased while still being well covered by earnings. In fact, the cash pile will continue to rise sharply even with higher dividend payments. Insider: chiefs snap up cash rich dividend stock at two-year low

Five AIM share tips for 2024 Broker Zeus estimates free cash flow of £141 million in 2023 and forecasts £266 million for this year. It expects a 2023 dividend of 22p/share, rising to 23p/share this year. That is slightly lower than consensus. Net cash is forecast to be £264 million at the end of 2024. Mitch Flegg is stepping down as chief executive after the publication of the 2023 results. Even so, he bought 75,000 shares at 190p each. Other directors are also buying. Sian Rees acquired 2,114 shares at 187p each, David Latin 117,255 shares at 184p each and Malcolm Webb 16,367 shares at 183p each. Buy for the attractive yield. Somero Enterprises (SOM) Price: 245.5p Forecast yield: 6.8% Somero Enterprises (LSE:SOM) is different to the other companies in this article in that it does not have a record of steady dividend increases over its two decades on AIM. Somero uses around two-thirds of earnings for its normal dividends, so they move in line with those earnings. However, it does pay special dividends out of its excess cash. The most recent special dividend was for 2021 and it was 19.7 cents/share. Currently, net cash is $33 million. The floor levelling equipment supplier is exposed to the movements of the construction sector, although the international spread of business can help to offset weakness in some regions. The US had a stronger second half because of non-residential construction demand, but annual revenue still fell by 13%. There were improved performances in Australia and Europe, helped by parts and services revenues. A new service centre will be up and running in Belgium by the end of the year. Insider: director picks up this small-cap share on the cheap

Shares for the future: how I rank one of AIM’s biggest companies New product launches are helping to hold up demand in poor economic conditions around the world. The first electric floor levelling machine was launched in January. Last year was tough for Somero and adjusted pre-tax profit is estimated to have fallen from $42.3 million to $32.5 million. In 2024, revenue is forecast to remain flat at $120.7 million with pre-tax profit slipping to $31.6 million. This shows the resilience of the business and, when interest rates fall and the construction market recovers, profitability will also recover. The 2023 normal dividend is expected to be 30 cents/share, and this will decline to 27.9 cents/share based on current estimates, which would reduce the yield to 6.3%. There is unlikely to be a special dividend in the short term, but as the cash pile increases there will be scope for another one. The shares are trading on 10 times prospective earnings. Buy for recovery and income.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here. Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication. Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here. ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation. In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.