Five AIM share tips for 2020

The business is cash generative and net debt is expected to fall to £5.6 million at the end of 2019 and then to £1.9 million at the end of 2020. The company is well-invested in terms of its rental equipment, so it is spending less than depreciation. The tangible net asset value per share is estimated at 86.6p.

This is a highly operationally geared business, so pushing more revenues through the company will have a significant effect on profit. A small pre-tax profit is expected for 2019 with an improvement to £2.5 million anticipated for 2020. That is based on an improvement in revenues that is similar to the rise in profit.

The share price has declined in the past year and Northbridge is valued at 17 times 2020 prospective earnings. That should come down sharply in 2021 with the help of the positive joint venture contribution. Buy for recovery.

Ilika (IKA)

27p

Ilika (LSE:IKA) is an example of a technology company that has made good progress developing its technology but has, as yet, not made a significant commercial breakthrough.

This could be the year that changes. Ilika has interested partners/customers at various stages with some near to the point when they will make a decision whether to use Ilika’s technology.

The advanced materials developer has developed thin-film miniature Stereax solid state batteries. It also has a larger format product for electric vehicles. Patents have been gained in China, Korea, Japan, the US and Europe.

Ilika has launched the Stereax M50 battery designed for medical implants. These batteries can be made in different sizes and shapes. A collaboration with Semefab should enable lower cost production of Stereax.

The Internet of Things offers many potential areas for the technology. Demonstrations are ongoing for rail, wind turbines and environmental monitors. Asset tagging is another potential area.

The interims will be published on 23 January. Revenues are expected to be 50% higher at £1.5 million, including grant funding, and the loss should be slightly lower. There was cash of £1.9 million at the end of September 2019 with £700,000 of cash coming in the following two months.

It seems likely that Ilika will have to raise more cash during 2020 and that could hamper the progress of the share price. However, if it can combine the fundraising with a deal with a customer that will use Stereax in one of its products, then it will not be as big a drag on the share price.

It is difficult to assess when Ilika will make a commercial breakthrough and there is no guarantee that it will happen in 2020. Even so, patience should pay off for investors.

