How to avoid a 55% pension tax bill

The lifetime allowance means that pension pots over £1,073,100 are hit with 55% tax. Alice Guy looks at how it works, who will pay and if it’s possible to avoid it.

What is the lifetime allowance?

The lifetime allowance is designed to stop people squirrelling away billions in their pension and getting access to millions’ worth of pension tax relief.

It means you’re only allowed to invest a maximum of £1,073,100 in a pension fund before being hit with a 55% tax charge on the excess. The allowance will be frozen at the current rate until at least 2026, pulling thousands more into the tax charge.

The lifetime allowance also applies to people with a defined benefit pension scheme or with both defined benefit and defined contribution pensions.

How does SIPP lifetime allowance work for defined contribution schemes?

The lifetime allowance works by comparing the size of your pension pot to the allowance when you withdraw money from your pension.

For example, if you withdraw £100,000 from your pension, you will use up 9.3% of your lifetime allowance (£100,000 as a percentage of £1,073,000).

Your pension is also tested against the lifetime allowance when you reach 75 years old and if you die with any pension remaining.

You might be surprised to know that you could breach the lifetime allowance without your pension ever reaching £1,073,000. And it’s even possible for someone with a fairly modest pot to accidentally breach the lifetime allowance. Here’s an example:

Abigail has a pension pot worth £400,000 when she reaches 55. She decides to draw down £100,000 from her pension and continue to contribute £4,000 per year, which her employer matches.

At 65 she retires but leaves her pension invested as her husband has a generous workplace pension. She continues to contribute £4,000 per year.

At 75 years old her pot is worth an impressive £1,031,055 (assuming 5% investment growth). She will owe a £14,476 lifetime allowance charge (25% on the amount over the lifetime allowance - £1,031,055 + £100,000 minus £1,073,100) plus income tax when she comes to draw her pension. Of course the calculations will be different if the lifetime allowance limits change.

How does SIPP lifetime allowance work for defined benefit schemes?

If you’ve got a defined benefit pension, then the lifetime allowance rules still apply.

Your pension pot is valued at 20 times your annual pension plus any lump sum. This is added to any defined contributions pensions to work out your total pension pot.

What happens if I go over my SIPP lifetime allowance?

If your pension breaches the lifetime allowance, then you won’t usually owe anything straight away.

You’ll have to pay a lifetime allowance charge when you withdraw your pension or reach 75 years old. If you die with some pension remaining, then this is also a trigger and a possible tax charge.

When you withdraw a lump sum, you’ll be charged 55% tax on any excess, over the lifetime allowance.

And when you take a flexible income through drawdown, you’ll be charged 25% on the excess amount and then your normal rate of tax on the remainder. This adds up to 55% tax in total if you’re a higher rate taxpayer.