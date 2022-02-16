10 ways to minimise inheritance tax

Arguably the UK’s most hated tax, we outline 10 things you can do to reduce your inheritance tax (IHT) bill, including pension tips and AIM shares.

Inheritance tax (IHT) is a tax payable on the property, money and possessions – known as the ‘estate’ – of someone who has died. It has long been one of the UK”s most unpopular taxes – a 2015 YouGov poll found that 59% of people regard it as “unfair” – particularly because it’s a hefty 40% tax on already-taxed assets.

Ironically, considering the controversy it attracts, it’s a pretty insignificant tax in receipt terms. HMRC’s inheritance tax takings for 2020-21 were £5.4 billion, 4% up on the previous tax year.

For most people, the £325,000 IHT allowance or nil rate band (NRB) and £175,000 Residence NRB (which can be set against the value of the family home if it’s left to the children or grandkids), is enough to protect them from inheritance tax.

In 2018-19 (the latest year for which these figures are available), only 22,100 estates - less than 4% of all UK deaths that tax year – faced an IHT charge. However, 2021’s Budget freeze on both allowances until 2026 is bound to mean those numbers rise over coming years.

If you’re worried that the value of your estate including your property might exceed the key thresholds, there are various steps you can take to reduce it and therefore the risk of a tax bill on your death. In the process, you may be able to make life better for your loved ones or other causes you care about. Remember, though, that the aim is not to leave yourself short of cash in the process, so don’t be a slave to IHT.

Be aware also that to make sensible estate planning decisions, you’ll need a clear idea of what your cash, investments, property and other possessions are actually worth. So that’s the place to start.

1) Understand the seven-year rule

It may seem pretty simple at face value just to give money or other assets away, if you can afford to do so, to reduce your estate. To that end, it’s worth working out how much you need to live on and cover any eventualities down the line, and making a plan for other assets that you won’t need.

But while there is nothing to stop you doing just that, these gifts may count in the eyes of HMRC as ‘potentially exempt transfers’ or PETs. That means they’re not yet fully out of your estate, so if you die within seven years their value may still be taken into account when inheritance tax is being calculated. The amount of tax payable tapers over the seven-year period.

If you’re young, fit and healthy, the chances are that you’ll live many decades more and your generous gifts will fall out of your estate without a hitch. If you’re not so young, or are uncomfortable about the various risks entailed in giving large sums away, it’s well worth looking at the various exemptions and allowances below, and making the most of them.

2) Make gifts to your spouse

There is no IHT payable on gifts between spouses, so you can give them whatever you like during your lifetime. There may, however, be capital gains tax to pay if you are transferring assets other than cash, such as property or shares, from one name to another.

Importantly, if you die before your spouse you can leave your entire estate to them free of IHT, and also your unused nil rate band and residence NRB, if you qualify for the latter. That means that on the second death, up to £1 million can be left to the family or other beneficiaries free of IHT.

Importantly, if you’re not married or in a civil partnership, there is no exemption and IHT is potentially payable if you leave assets to your partner.

3) T op up a pension

If you are still working and paying into a pension scheme, consider maximising your contributions. Quite apart from the many other tax benefits of paying into a pension, your pension scheme sits outside your estate and in most cases pension contributions are immediately free of IHT (rather than being treated as PETs).

Importantly, your pension pot won’t be included in IHT assessments if you die. Indeed, once you retire, if you have sufficient other investments such as ISAs that do fall within your estate, you could fund your retirement with them and leave your pension untouched for your family to inherit.