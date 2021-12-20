Four big fund trends in 2021, how will they fare next year?

Each of four of the key investment trends of 2021 now looks finely balanced, writes David Prosser.

The great dividend recovery What about another shift we saw in 2021 – the return of dividend income following a year in which companies worldwide cut their payouts in the face of the Covid-19 crisis? In the UK, for example, Link Group predicts that total dividends for 2021 will total £93.2 billion, a 44% increase on the previous year; the third quarter of the year alone saw dividend payments of £34.9 billion from UK companies. Keith Bowman, analyst at interactive investor, is optimistic this is one trend that is likely to endure. “We are unlikely to see a return to the dividend suspensions suffered at the very start of the crisis because corporations have, where possible, adjusted to working under the pandemic,” he argues. Bowman adds: “However, increased outlook uncertainty due to the new variant could see payments left unchanged, as opposed to increased, or raised at a reduced rate.” Mark Slater: my outlook for dividends in 2022

Laura Foll: three cheap sectors and my dividend prediction for 2022

Gervais Williams: my four dividend stocks for 2022 One way for investors to navigate that uncertainty could be to turn to the investment trust sector, given that closed-ended funds have a unique ability to smooth out ups and downs in dividend earnings by retaining some income in better years to sustain pay-outs in leaner times. “There are currently 23 trusts investing primarily in equities that have a dividend yield of 4% or higher,” points out Iain Scouller, head of the investment trust analyst team at Stifel. “For those investors prepared to take equity risk, the yields on these trusts may be attractive in the current low interest rate environment. Most of these trusts offer exposure to overseas markets, as an alternative to the UK. Many of them also have substantial dividend reserves, and have a good record of delivering annual dividend growth.” The commodities boom The strength of the commodities sector has been another major story of 2021, with funds invested directly in commodities or in businesses in the sector benefitting from higher prices as global demand has recovered. Coal prices rose 86% over the first 11 months of the year, with oil up by 46% - but a broad range of materials, from coffee to uranium, bounced too. “Historically, investors turn to commodities as a source of portfolio diversification and as a hedge against rising levels of inflation, but prior to this year commodities had been in a bear market for over a decade,” says Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at Interactive Investor. He adds: “Improved sentiment towards the asset class reflects structural trends including economic recovery from the pandemic and inflation fears. along with infrastructure spending and hence higher demand for materials.” Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for interviews with popular investors

Examine more articles on investment funds and trusts here That thinking partly explains interactive investor’s decision earlier this year to add WisdomTree's Enhanced Commodity ETF (LSE:WCOB) fund to its Super 60 list of recommended funds. The list also includes the iShares Physical Gold ETC (LSE:IGLN) fund, and FTF ClearBridge Global Infrastructure. That said, Bowman thinks the commodities recovery is one trend that may not last long into 2022. “The recovery is now under threat on a number of fronts: the discovery of the Omicron variant, and increased global social restrictions over the winter months could affect demand and prices - returns to working from home now overshadow the oil price, for example,” he says. “Also, the US Federal Reserve’s move to reduce stimulus through its bond-buying programme into 2022 reduces liquidity to buy assets across the board, including commodities. Concerns for interest rate rises given elevated inflation also overshadow commodities going forward.”

China’s regulatory crackdown Finally, the future direction of China’s stock market – and its broader economy – is a crucial consideration for the year ahead. In the key technology sector, but also in areas such as education and financial services, tough interventions from the government during 2021 saw regulation tightened significantly. That dampened the growth prospects of companies directly in the firing line, and undermined confidence in the broader economy, already facing problems such as a mounting corporate debt crisis. In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its forecasts for economic growth in China for both 2021 and 2022, to 8.0% and 5.6%, respectively. Why this investment trust still favours China despite crackdowns

Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more Ewan Lovett-Turner, head of investment companies research, thinks further volatility in China cannot be ruled out – but also that policymakers are conscious of the consequences of their interventions, particularly given the need to sustain growth and keep China’s economy on track. “The changes to the education sector were more extreme than most expected, and several businesses models are in tatters, but we expect this to be the exception rather than an approach replicated across sectors,” Lovett-Turner says. “We would expect changes in the technology space to be more measured. Innovation remains a key pillar of China’s five-year plan, and therefore we do not expect it to seek to regulate the internet sector out of business.” Dale Nicholls, manager of interactive investor Super 60 constituent Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS), is also optimistic. “It clearly has been a volatile period, but we have seen times like this before, and most likely will see them again,” he says. “While the combination of risks is negatively impacting sentiment towards China currently, history teaches us that these are usually the periods that offer the most attractive opportunities.”