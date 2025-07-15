FTSE 100 finally breaches 9,000

It’s been the subject of conversation ever since the blue-chip index broke above 8,000 in February 2023. Here’s how it happened.

15th July 2025 14:12

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

stock market chart arrow up 600

Well, the FTSE 100 index today traded at 9,000 for the first time. It looked like it was about to achieve the milestone in March and again last month but fell short each time. Now, a strong week for a number of top stocks finally got it over the line, peaking at 9,016.98 at the start of Tuesday's session.

While it took the FTSE 100 seventeen months to make the leap from 8,000 to 9,000, it was a quick sprint compared to the almost eight years taken to get from 7,000 to 8,000, and the seventeen-year crawl from 6,000 to 7,000.

ukx_2025-07-15_14-26-25.png

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

It’s a quite remarkable feat given the numerous headwinds, chief among them constant tariff speculation. Then there’s inflation, interest rates, taxes, geopolitics and plenty of other things to worry about.  

Investors have shown incredible resolve this year, brushing off quite significant events and happy to buy the dips at an index level or stock level. Only three months ago, the FTSE 100 crashed to 7,545. It means the index has rallied almost 20% since the April low.

Since it’s closing low on 10 April, more than three-quarters of the FTSE 100 is up 10% or more, and almost half is up at least 20%. Only six companies have fallen since then.

Performance among the top 10 is even more impressive.

Company

Sector

Price

Share price change since 10 April (%)

Share price change so far in 2025 (%)

Entain (LSE:ENT)

Travel and Leisure

943.8p

82.8

37.3

Fresnillo (LSE:FRES)

Basic Resources

1479p

67.5

138.0

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)

Travel and Leisure

379.1p

61.8

25.6

Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB)

Industrial Goods and Services

1078p

60.9

115.0

St James's Place (LSE:STJ)

Financial Services

1228.25p

50.9

41.5

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)

Banks

1324.75p

50.7

34.0

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)

Industrial Goods and Services

991.3p

49.4

74.3

M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG)

Financial Services

260.05p

48.8

31.4

Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT)

Financial Services

379.5p

45.1

8.9

Barclays (LSE:BARC)

Banks

344.95p

42.7

28.6

Source: ShareScope

“With a 9% capital return this year and a robust 4% dividend yield, UK equities are delivering real value,” says Ben Russon, co-head, UK Equities (Large Cap) at Martin Currie.

“The UK economy is on the brink of a consumer-driven revival. Record household savings, rising real wages, and widely anticipated rate cuts are fuelling optimism. Recent signals from the Bank of England suggest more aggressive moves to lower rates could be on the horizon, especially as job data softens. International investors are taking notice.”

Despite the impressive gains, London’s blue-chip index only manages mid-table in terms of performance since the April low. However, it is the fourth-best performing major index in 2025 so far with a 10.2% return. Only Germany, Hong Kong and Brazil beat the FTSE 100.

It might have been better had it not been for some significant high-profile profit warnings from both WPP (LSE:WPP), which has now lost almost half its value in 2025, and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), down 30%. Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares are down 25%, not helped by new US tariffs.

Index

Price

Share price change since 10 April (%)

Share price change so far in 2025 (%)

FTSE AIM 100

3,746

24.7

8.2

Nikkei 225

39,460

24.4

-1.1

FTSE AIM All-Share

776

23.7

7.8

DAX Xetra (Germany)

24,190

23.0

21.5

FTSE 250

21,820

22.0

5.8

Hang Seng (Hong Kong)

24,590

21.3

22.6

NASDAQ Composite

20,640

20.5

6.9

NASDAQ 100

22,856

19.4

8.8

FTSE All-Share

4,893

17.9

9.5

FTSE 350

4,943

17.8

9.6

FTSE 100

9,003

17.2

10.2

S&P 500

6,269

14.9

6.6

CAC 40 (Paris)

7,808

13.8

5.8

S&P BSE 100 Index (Mumbai)

26,325

12.2

5.0

SSE Composite Index (Shanghai)

3,520

10.4

5.0

Swiss Market

11,965

9.9

3.1

Dow Jones Industrial Average

44,460

9.5

4.5

Bovespa Stock Index (Brazil)

135,299

5.9

12.5

Source: ShareScope

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesNorth AmericaInvestment TrustsEurope

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox