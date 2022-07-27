The fund firms investors are turning to during market turmoil

Industry giants continue to rake in cash despite falling stock markets. Sam Benstead names the most popular fund firms with investors in the second quarter of 2022.

Passive investment fund groups attracted the most new money in the spring, as investors sought low costs and benchmark returns during a difficult period for stock and bond markets.

The Pridham Report, a quarterly research paper on the fund management industry in Britain, found that BlackRock, the UK’s largest fund manager, kept its place at the top of the gross sales chart for the second quarter of 2022.

The American investment manager, best known for its iShares passive range, enjoyed a 20% boost to its quarter-on-quarter gross sales, driven primarily by record equity inflows.

Legal & General Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management also attracted strong levels of new business, driven by their passive offerings.

Fidelity had another strong quarter, enabling it to maintain its second position for gross sales and to remain top of the league for net retail sales for the second consecutive quarter.

It saw strong inflows across passive and actively managed equity products, with the Fidelity Index World and Fidelity Global Dividend funds continuing to prove popular, according to the report.

Top groups by gross retail sales Q2 2022 £m BlackRock 9,043 Fidelity 4141 Legal & General IM 4137 HSBC AM 2940 Royal London 2165 JPMorgan AM 2023 Liontrust 1706 Schroders 1637 Jupiter 1584 Baillie Gifford 1537

Source: The Pridham Report, Q2 2022

Net sales are assets remaining after investor withdrawals, while gross sales take into account only new money invested.

Strong flows into Allianz Global Investors’ bond funds enabled it to re-enter the top tables, recording the fifth-highest level of net sales in the second quarter.

Flows into its equity products have been steadily increasing and represented nearly a quarter of its gross flows over the period.

Meanwhile, money into stock market funds also saw Jupiter re-enter the top 10 for tables for gross sales in ninth place.

One of its best-sellers was the Jupiter Asian Income Fund, while on the fixed income side the Jupiter Strategic Bond fund also proved popular with investors.

Other groups that made it into the top 10 for net retail sales were EdenTree, Franklin Templeton and Man GLG.

Sustainable investment specialist EdenTree saw record inflows into its Responsible and Sustainable Short Dated Bond Fund as investors sought to reduce their risk to rising interest rates.

Franklin Templeton had its strongest quarter on record thanks to sales of the ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund. Man GLG’s top seller was the Man GLG Income fund. Both are members of interactive investor’s Super 60 Investment Ideas.

Anna Pridham, co-editor of The Pridham Report, said: “The many headwinds facing financial markets weighed heavily on investor sentiment this quarter. However, with valuations of risk assets now at more attractive levels, many investors continue to put their faith in funds for their long-term savings.”

Top groups by net retail sales £m Fidelity 1027 HSBC AM 800 Legal & General IM 543 Royal London 326 Allianz Global Investors 243 BMO GAM 177 EdenTree 106 Franklin Templeton 91 BlackRock 81 Man GLG 72

Source: The Pridham Report, Q2 2022