A great prospect for those seeking to buy and hold

American pharmaceutical stocks seem to have gone out of favour as investors concentrate on big tech stocks and prospects for artificial intelligence. However, the positive factors for a solid if less exciting sector, with aging populations adding to healthcare demands, remain.

For example, Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) shares were on a roll in 2023 and the first half of 2024, trebling from $315 to topside of $900, but they came off the boil nearly a year ago and have slipped erratically to around $770.

This has presented great opportunities for short-term investors to get in and out but has been quite disconcerting for those who like to buy and hold.

The shares had admittedly run too far ahead of themselves but there has been no news that justifies the extent of the fallback. The most recent results, for the first quarter issued in early May, showed net income up 23% to $2.76 billion on revenue leaping 45% to $12.7 billion.

It was therefore a bit disappointing that the company merely reaffirmed its full-year guidance on revenue and actually downgraded its outlook on earnings per share, although this figure should still be up about 70% on last year’s $11.71.

The biggest gains in sales have come from weight-loss drug Mounjaro and diabetes treatment Zepbound. While Mounjaro has proved somewhat controversial, it has garnered considerable free publicity and continuing obesity problems in developed nations will drive demand for both products.

Gross profit is a remarkable 83% of revenue but all pharmaceutical companies have to invest heavily in research and development to keep the product pipeline going. Marketing also is costly in a quite competitive marketplace.

Buying up promising smaller rivals is likewise expensive. Lilly proposes to spend over $1 billion on acquiring Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) to expand its presence in genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease. And that’s without an absolute guarantee that Verve’s biggest potential blockbuster gene suppressant to reduce high cholesterol will pass Phase 3 trials.

Eli Lilly shares are still not cheap with a price/earnings (PE) ratio of 64.5 and a yield of only 0.7%.