Gym Group pumped up by market bulls

They're not always right, but a trio of analysts back Gym Group shares to recover their health.

On the stock market treadmill, The Gym Group (LSE:GYM) has found the going much tougher lately amid fears over whether the low-cost operator can keep up its pace of growth.

Shares, which had been trading at 332p as recently as November, were back at 186p earlier this month despite little firm evidence to suggest that trading conditions are noticeably tougher.

The group helped put some of the worries to one side in annual results today as it said that the peak trading months of January and February had resulted in an increase in membership of 9.5% to 793,000. More of its gym users are also paying extra to become premium Live It customers, with a rate of 13.5% since the national roll-out of the concept last May.

In addition, the company remains on track to open 15-20 gyms in 2019, having added 17 last year and acquired a further 13 from easyGym to give it a total estate of 158 by December.

There appears to be plenty of growth still to play for, particularly after PwC estimated in a report commissioned by the company that the potential size of the market is in the region of 1,200 to 1,400 low-cost gyms. This represents a doubling on last December's 654.

The company is looking to tap into this opportunity with the launch of a small box gym format in locations where it currently does not have a presence.

Analysts at Liberum described this as "another exciting development", adding that it showed the continual evolution of the group. They said: