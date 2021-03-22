How investors can guard against ESG fund greenwashing

You can have any colour you like as long it is green. That appears to be the message from the modern-day Henry Fords of fund management, who have realised that in a post-pandemic, climate change-aware world, environmentalism sells.

Across Europe, funds investing according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors raised €151 billion in the first nine months of last year alone, according to Morningstar - a 79% increase on 2019. Consultancy PwC thinks ESG funds might outnumber their non-ESG peers by 2025.

But just how ESG are those funds? There is growing concern that at least part of the ESG industry is a triumph of style over substance – that fund managers are paying lip service to the principles of sustainable investment in the rush to cash in.

Investors who look beneath the bonnet of such funds might be surprised to discover where their money is going. An investigation by the Financial Times published earlier this month found that some of the world’s largest ESG funds have holdings in large oil and energy companies – exactly the kind of fossil fuel businesses that most ESG investors would expect to avoid.

Welcome to the world of ‘greenwashing’, where fund managers hope a quick coat of sustainability paint will give their products shine, despite the cracks that remain underneath. “The more that fund managers see this as a growth opportunity, the more funds we’ll see in this space,” warns Mike Appleby, head of the sustainable investment team at Liontrust. “That inevitably increases the risk that you’re invested in a fund that isn’t very different to a fund that doesn’t have green in its name,” adds Appleby, who has spent nearly 20 years in sustainable investment roles.

Regulators are stepping in to tackle greenwashing issue

Regulators have watched the growth of greenwashing with alarm. In the European Union, new rules came into force on 10 March specifically to tackle the issue. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure regulations require, for the first time, fund managers to provide information about the ESG risks in their portfolios; this will effectively mean that funds are categorised as sustainable or non-sustainable.

In the UK, where funds are now beyond the reach of EU regulation – unless fund firms wish to sell them in the EU – the government has promised to “match the ambition” of these regulations, although campaigners are frustrated by the slow pace of reform. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently working on rules that would mirror the EU approach.

To be fair to fund managers, the issue of greenwashing is not entirely of their own making. One problem is that investors themselves mean different things when they say they want to invest sustainably, just as the constituency of people concerned about meat consumption ranges from flexitarians to vegans