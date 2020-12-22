Three ESG fund winners and three spinners

Three ethical spinners

We’re looking here for ‘greenwashing’ – ESG marketing hype that is not reflected in the running of the fund or make-up of the portfolio. Notably, two of our spinners are index trackers, although they are included for different reasons.

The L&G Future World Girl fund was launched in September 2018 and is a passive UK fund with a gender equality focus. It tracks the Solactive L&G Gender in Leadership UK index, which ranks companies on the basis of four measures of gender diversity.

The marketing material talks much about the business benefits of gender-diverse teams - a proposition that has been backed up by academic evidence. Unfortunately, though, L&G fails to walk its own walk: closer examination of Solactive, the German company selected by L&G to operate the index, reveals that it is run by an all-male management team.

When we put the criticism to L&G, it replied: “We take the issue of gender equality and the importance of diversity very seriously in our own organisation and in those we engage with, as well as in those we invest in.” But it recognises that work needs to be done. The fund is currently being reviewed; feedback from that exercise will be addressed and incorporated, and steps taken to ensure that “marketing material aligns with the fund’s objectives”.

The second spinner, Schroder Responsible Value UK Equity, focuses on undervalued stocks but uses negative screening to exclude a range of companies involved in questionable industries.

The difficulty is that although the team follows a rigorous, rules-based selection process, there is almost no environmental or climate change screening. As a consequence, manager Nick Kirrage holds substantial positions in companies including BP (LSE:BP.), BHP (LSE:BHP) and Barclays (LSE:BARC), which seems in keeping with a ‘value’ mandate but unlikely choices for any ‘responsible’ fund.

Schroder argues that the managers “actively engage with businesses on corporate government, appropriate environmental and employment practices, fair treatment of customers and suppliers… If they believe a company is not acting in the best interests of long-term shareholders, they do all they can to drive positive change.”

Unexpected constituents also account for the presence of the Invesco S&P500 ESG Ucits ETF (LSE:SPXE) in the Spinners list. This is a new fund launched in March 2020, promising a risk/return profile similar to that of the S&P 500 index but with a greater focus on ESG.

So, tobacco, coal and controversial weapons companies are screened out – but the screen allows some surprising constituents, particularly on the environmental side. For example, US oil giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is the third-largest holding, accounting for 5% of the fund. Other controversial inclusions focus on mining, shale oil, oil sands drilling and gambling.

Invesco claims only that the ETF will provide superior ESG characteristics to the S&P 500, so greenwashing is less of an issue here. However, it is a good example of the importance of checking ‘under the bonnet’ of any passive fund flagging up ethical or ESG credentials: a name can cover a multitude of sins.

With more investors looking for funds with an ethical mandate, it is increasingly important to differentiate between those that truly embed a sustainable approach and those merely paying lip service to it.

Haydon Waldek is a chartered financial planner and partner of Castlefield. Castlefield is a trading name of Castlefield Advisory Partners Limited (CAP) and a registered trademark and the property of Castlefield Partners Limited.

