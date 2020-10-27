ESG fund speed dating: the key questions to ask to find your match

If you don’t know what ESG stands for in the world of responsible investment, or what it actually means for the way funds may be run, you are by no means alone.

A survey of 500 savers carried out by financial adviser The Private Office in September found that while 85% of respondents would like to invest responsibly, more than half (56%) had never even heard of the term. Moreover, only one in four (24%) knew what ESG investing involves: hardly a reassuring figure for the experts trying to boost the profile of socially responsible investment (SRI) options.

For those not in the know, here’s what you need to know. ESG is an acronym for environmental, social and governance – factors that many SRI fund managers will look at when they assess companies as potential additions to their portfolios.

These considerations are nothing new for ethical investors; but what has really piqued broader investor interest in the past couple of years is the argument that companies with a strong focus on managing ESG issues effectively and responsibly tend to be more robust businesses as a consequence anyway. Therefore, the previously deeply entrenched view that returns must be sacrificed in order to invest ethically or sustainably now looks redundant.

The difficulty is that even if you sign up to the SRI concept and understand the terminology, responsible investment funds can take numerous forms, and it is important to be clear how they differ when you’re making your choice. Below, we outline the main categories, based on the groupings proposed by the ethical investment information hub SRI Services and used in its online ethical fund directory, Fund EcoMarket.

Negative screening

These funds apply a filter to their universe to weed out companies operating in a range of “sinful” sectors such as armaments, animal testing, tobacco, alcohol, pornography, fossil fuels, or in countries with controversial human rights records. But the lists can vary significantly: for instance the Schroder Responsible Value UK Equity fund selection process includes negative screening but has almost no environmental screen in place, and as a consequence has holdings in BHP (LSE:BHP) and BP (LSE:BP.) – unusual stocks to find in an SRI fund. So do look at the list of exclusion criteria before you invest.

Negative screening can be used in isolation - for example SRI-focused index trackers typically follow “sub-indices” that simply screen out undesirable exposures from the index.

Balanced screening

A more nuanced approach adopted by some funds is to combine exclusions with positive screens. This approach recognises that many companies score highly in some respects and less so in others, or are trying to “do the right thing” within a relatively unsustainable industry, so it involves balanced judgements by the fund manager, often across a wide range of industries. The Rathbone Ethical Bond fund is one that makes use of positive and negative screens and a “best in class” approach.

Thematic strategies

These are funds with a specific investment focus. Some - for example Liontrust’s Sustainable Future series - are sustainability-themed, looking for the leading companies showing leadership in social and environmental practices, or delivering “solutions” that will help improve the world.

SRI Services has recently started differentiating between different levels of “sustainability”, as founder Julia Dreblow explains.

She says: “We now have ‘sustainability themed’ for funds that really focus on forward-looking sustainability themes and build their strategies accordingly; and ‘sustainability tilt’ funds that are relatively conventional but bring sustainability into their processes in order to make better investment decisions.” A well-known example of the latter is Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship.

As well as sustainability-themed funds, there are others that focus specifically on environmental issues, either a single theme such as climate change or renewable energy, for example Pictet’s Clean Energy fund, or (more often) as part of a range of themes, looking for companies with high standards or leadership, for instance Impax Environmental Markets investment trust (LSE:IEM).

A small number of funds or trusts take a similar approach to social themes: social bond funds fall into this category, as does the Syncona investment trust (LSE:SYNC).