How our growth Model Portfolios fared in August 2020

Standout stat: iShares Global Clean Energy exchange traded fund gained 17.4% in August – nearly double the gain it made in July.

Turning to the individual portfolios, the ethical growth model led the way in August, returning 4.4%. The portfolio is comprised predominantly of actively managed funds and investment trusts, but it was a passive index-tracker that excelled in August.

iShares Global Clean Energy (LSE:INRG) exchange traded fund gained 17.4% – nearly double the gain it made in July – and cementing its status as the best-performing holding among all models alongside Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) investment trust (which is held in the active growth portfolio) in the year to date.

The ETF has gained 45.3% so far this year from its portfolio of 30 global “clean energy” companies and the top five holdings, predominantly involved in solar energy, account for around 28% of the fund’s total $1.73 billion value.

The fund has a target weight of 10% in the ethical growth portfolio, but its recent strong performance compared with the other nine holdings has propelled it to 13.7%.

Impax Environmental Markets (LSE:IEM) investment trust continues to provide decent growth from its more diversified portfolio: it returned 5.3% in August, and its current popularity means the shares are trading on a small premium to the underlying net asset value, but the £856 million trust has regularly been issuing new shares to meet demand.

Investors in the trust can access a variety of environmental themes: the top holding at 2.9% of the portfolio is US-based Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), which specialises in sustainable forestry, while second-largest holding Clean Harbours (NYSE:CLH) deals with hazardous waste management. UK-based Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX), a leading firm in industrial energy efficiency, also features in the top 10.

Although the trust does not provide much in the way of yield (currently around 1%), it is notable that over the past five years the dividend has grown at an annualised rate of 16.5%, and its £10.8 million of revenue reserves represent 1.4 years of the previous year’s total.

As with the other four model portfolios, ethical growth has 10% exposure to “alternative” asset classes. For the ethical growth model this is represented by 5% each in property and private equity.

Impact Healthcare (LSE:IHR) provides the property component and this investment trust has 94 nursing and residential care homes in its portfolio. Having regularly traded at a premium from its launch in March 2017, the shares have traded at a discount for much of this year, currently -6% compared with the last recorded net asset value on 30 June.

The shares have not shone this year, unlike in 2019, and are down 3.5%. Nevertheless, this compares very favourably against other trusts that invest in physical property and it is also worth noting that the shares were trading on a small premium at the start of the year, so the move to a discount has also been a drag on performance.

The private equity element is provided by Syncona (LSE:SYNC), the £1.4 billion investment trust that invests in unquoted life sciences enterprises. Successful investments in cutting-edge companies such as Freeline (NASDAQ:FRLN), Autolus (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Blue Earth Diagnostics has led to rapid share price appreciation in the past. But this has also been accompanied by some fairly wild swings in its premium to net asset value.

Currently, the premium of 10% to the 30 June net asset value (Syncona’s portfolio is valued quarterly) compares favourably with spikes as high as 42% in July 2018.

In the second quarter of this year, a highlight for the trust was its 27% stake in Autolus, which is now quoted on Nasdaq. The cell therapy company’s valuation in Syncona’s life sciences portfolio rocketed from £77 million on 31 March to £206.3 million on 30 June, following reports of positive data across Autolus’s pipeline of programmes.

Like Impact Healthcare, Syncona’s relatively small weighting in the overall portfolio means its performance has less impact than other holdings such as Fundsmith Sustainable Equity and Impax Environmental Markets (both with target 15% weightings).

However, the strong recent performance has contributed to strong outperformance of the growth benchmark. Since inception on 1 October 2019, this portfolio has returned 10.8%, which compares very favourably against a 2.5% loss from the benchmark, which is comprised predominantly of leading world equity indices.