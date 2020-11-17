How our income portfolios fared in October 2020

Standout stat: Murray International has revenue reserves equal to 1.1 years of the previous year’s total dividend.

Among the portfolio’s seven equity-focused holdings, Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM) investment trust was among the best performers in October – in common with the developing-markets funds that the growth-focused portfolios hold.

However, this did not translate into actual gains – with the share price total return falling by -3.2%, a little more than the -2.3% drop in its net asset value. The trust has recently stated that its current income payouts – it yields 4% with dividends paid quarterly – are fully covered by underlying dividends from holdings in its portfolio, which is reassuring. The trust trades on a near 13% discount to its net asset value (NAV), which is a little higher than its 12-month average.

Fellow investment trust City of London (LSE:CTY), a favourite holding among interactive investor customers, experienced the opposite to Utilico. Although its NAV total return also fell, by -4.4%, the share price total return was down just -0.9%, while its premium increased to 2.5% compared with a 12-month average of 0.3%. On 31 October, the trust was yielding 6.3%.

Murray International (LSE:MYI) also has a high yield at present, offering 5.7%. Like Utilico Emerging Markets, it also saw its share price total return fall a little further than its NAV, -3.5% and -1.6%, respectively. But among the high yielders in the portfolio, its dividend looks the most secure as it will be reluctant to break its progressive dividend record since manager Bruce Stout took charge in 2004.

Kevin Carter, chairman, states in the trust’s interim report to 30 June that: “The board currently intends in 2020 at least to match the dividend payout of 53.5p per share in 2019. It is expected that this will entail some use of the significant revenue reserves built up over prior years for occasions such as the current crisis.”

According to data from Morningstar, reserves for Murray International amount to 1.1 years of the previous year’s total dividend. In contrast, City of London’s reserves have dwindled to 0.58 years of the previous year’s total.

The mantle of highest-yielding holding in the portfolio goes to Man GLG Income, which on our portfolio valuation point of 31 October yielded 7.1%. But as the yields quoted are historic, rather than prospective, and with market dividends forecast to be down 39% on 2019, it remains to be seen where manager Henry Dixon can conjure up the income from the portfolio’s 70 positions. Just over 55% of the portfolio is in the FTSE 100 index and 33% in the FTSE 250.

However, an encouraging trend has recently developed when comparing the annual change in the fund’s monthly dividend payments. Between March and July, they were down between 39.6% and 18.8% on the equivalent periods in 2019. But in August, the payout fell by just 6.3% on the previous year and in September, it was unchanged. That bodes well for the rest of the year, particularly in relation to the cuts seen in the wider market.

When assessing the performance and yields of UK-focused funds, investors need also to bear in mind that what funds lack in income they might be able to make up in total return, if recent market moves are any guide. The FTSE 100 had risen more than 700 points from the turn of the month to 11 November, a gain of 11%-plus.

On a weighted basis, the ii active income portfolio yields 4.2%, usefully more than the 3.4% historic yield from the Low-Cost Income portfolio.