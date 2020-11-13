Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: November 2020

Following the closure of Money Observer magazine, interactive investor has transferred the most-popular content to its website, including the data pages that were published in the magazine.

You can access this data in PDF format by clicking on the links below. Explanatory footnotes are at the bottom of this page.

The data, provided by Morningstar, will be published mid-month and dated to the start of the month – 1 November in this case.

The data is also available via our Fund, Trust and ETF hubs, and it will appear in the Funds and Trusts newsletter sent every Sunday. You can sign up for that here.

For the latest ideas and tips about collective investing, retirement planning, and more, visit the interactive investor news hub.

Footnotes

Fund data

Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 1 November.

Data shown is unit trusts and open-ended investment companies that are members of the Investment Association (IA) sectors.

The letters accompanying each sector name in the fund data – top performers, is to be used as a reference for the full listing of fund data. This will enable you to compare funds against their peers.

The full listings give a sector ranking. Performances in the top quartile of the sector are in bold. Funds in the bottom quartile are in italics.

In most cases the primary “clean” share class of each fund is used.

The Morningstar ratings column is a quantitative measure of a fund’s past performance.

A green dot symbol on a fund name indicates the fund has an “ethical issue strategy focus”, according to Morningstar.

A red dot symbol on a fund name highlights index or tracker funds.

* means that the fund is registered offshore. Yields and income reinvested may be quoted gross rather than net of tax.

Investment trust data

Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 1 November.

The tables show the performance of £100 invested in companies overall and within their respective sectors.

Details of where portfolios are invested (where available) are provided one month in arrears.

The top 10 and bottom 10 tables exclude split capital shares, Venture Capital Trusts and non-sterling shares (where a sterling class is available).

ETF data

Total return data (including dividends reinvested) is provided by Morningstar to 1 November.

Price and performance is shown for the most popular ETPs listed on the London Stock Exchange, based on fund size. Therefore, the ETPs shown may vary from month to month.

Products covered are those that track equity, fixed-income and commodity indices.

Important information: The data in each PDF is provided to interactive investor by Morningstar, a global financial services firm. interactive investor accepts no responsibility for any inaccuracies in the data.

Remember that each fund is unique and hence exposed to different levels of risk. Some are relatively low risk, whilst others can be very risky and those will only be appropriate for more sophisticated investors.

The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this data may not be suitable for all investors and, if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website.