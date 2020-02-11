HS2 approval creates these share price winners

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The group's order book was £9.4 billion at the end of June. HS2 accounted for about £1.5 billion of that figure, but Kier said a postponement or cancellation of HS2 was not expected to have a “material impact” on its financial performance.

Its Eiffage Kier joint venture will deliver civil engineering works across an 80km section of the rail link, including 17 viaducts, 5km of tunnels and 75 overbridges.

Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY) shares rose 4% to 281p and have now surged from 230p at the time of the General Election result.

It said in December that its end-of-year order book was expected to be over £14 billion, compared with £12.6 billion in 2018. This does not include certain HS2 work, which it said would only be included when the full project is given the green light.

In September, Balfour's VINCI SYSTRA joint venture secured the contract for the construction and delivery of HS2’s £1 billion Old Oak Common station. It follows Balfour Beatty VINCI’s appointment in 2017 to deliver HS2’s main civil engineering works package in a two-part design and build contract, valued at about £2.5 billion.

Last summer, Balfour expressed its frustration that vital decisions on infrastructure projects were being “repeatedly delayed”. However, it noted that HS2, new nuclear power (Hinkley and Sizewell) and airport expansion (Heathrow) had the potential to increase the Government’s investment in infrastructure from 0.8% of GDP in 2015/16 to over 1% of GDP by 2020/21.

