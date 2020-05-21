The Ian Cowie portfolio: bargain trusts and big yields

Here is how investors, who fear they have left it too late to log onto the online shopping boom, can catch up with an investment trust yielding 6% and trading at a double-digit discount.

Ignore the red-hot technology sector, where the typical trust is now priced at a premium to net asset value (NAV), and consider instead funds exposed to a fundamental requirement of internet retail; warehouses or ‘big box’ storage and distribution sites.

Everyone can see how the coronavirus is hurting the high street. But fewer investors are following how many of those consumers’ pounds and euros are being diverted into 'clicks and mortar’ logistical operations on the edge of town.

It might be worth taking a closer look. For example, Aberdeen Standard European Logistics (LSE:ASLI) (stock market ticker: ASLI) reports “unprecedented demand” from online food and pharmaceutical companies among the tenants of its 14 warehouses across five continental countries. Everything you buy on the internet has to be stored somewhere before it is delivered to your door.

While shares in Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT), a more obvious way into digital retail, have soared by 39% over the last year, ASLI shares have slumped by 9.8% over the same period, according to independent statisticians Morningstar. One share seems pricey; the other looks cheap.

Both shares are in my ‘forever fund’ and I am jolly glad I have held PCT for more than a decade. But ASLI - in which I invested at flotation in December 2017 - may offer better value for contrarian buyers today, with its shares trading nearly 13% below NAV.