Ian Cowie: six top trusts keeping their dividend promise

As part of a trial, we are encouraging readers to comment on Ian’s article by emailing interactive investor at editorial@ii.co.uk. Please add the words IAN COWIE 11 JUNE 2020 in the email subject. If successful, we will include a selection of responses in a separate regular article. Also, if readers would like Ian to cover a particular topic or sector, please email your ideas to the same address.

Despite widespread dividend cuts elsewhere, six high profile investment trusts - including Britain’s biggest - have pledged to protect income distributions to shareholders this year. That demonstrates the practical value of how this form of pooled fund - unlike more heavily promoted rivals, such as unit trusts and exchange traded funds (ETFs) - can sustain payouts and smooth returns in turbulent markets.

This is particularly important for rising numbers of people - including your humble correspondent - who aim to exercise newish pensions freedom to fund retirement from investment income. Sam Slator of the independent analysts FundCalibre, told me: "Dividend cuts are likely to be brutal this year, with some estimates going as far as a 50% drop in the UK and 30% in most other regions.

“This is when investment trusts can really come to the fore. They can build up revenue reserves in good years, so they have a buffer for leaner periods - exactly like those we are facing today.”

Global asset allocation and shrewd exposure to healthcare and technology stocks have helped Murray International (LSE:MYI) shelter from the coronavirus crisis. MYI fund manager Bruce Stout said: “We are relatively defensively positioned in businesses not being interrupted as much as others because people are using more data, so cash flow dynamics are good.

“The trust has been building reserves for the past 10 years and we have about 58.5p per share saved. Last year we paid out 53.5p per share, so we have a lot put away for rainy day and this is the rainy day.”

Closer to home, City of London (LSE:CTY), a ‘dividend hero’ that has increased investors’ income every year for more than half a century, has pledged to raise its payout next month. Its chairman, Philip Remnant, explained: "In our interim report, I said that the board was confident that it would be able to increase the dividend for a 54th consecutive year.

“Over the last 10 years, have set aside over £30 million in reserves to underpin dividends in circumstances such as we face now. If this July we need to draw on those reserves to maintain our unique record of annual dividend growth, then it is our intention to do so.”

Few sectors have been hit as hard as banking, with interest rates falling to historic lows and bad debts rising. But Polar Capital Global Financials (LSE:PCFT) aims to give shareholders good news next month. The trust’s chairman, Robert Kyprianou, said: “We are aware of the importance of income to shareholders, especially at a time when many companies are cutting or suspending their dividends.

“Our company has built up reserves which may be utilised to support payments to shareholders at times when the underlying portfolio delivers lower than expected income returns.

“This is a unique feature of the investment trust structure which the board expects will enable it to maintain the dividend for the current financial year at an equivalent level to last year, with the first such declaration expected to be in July for the August payment.”