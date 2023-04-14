ii investment performance review: Q1 2023

Despite swings in investor sentiment, Q1 may be best remembered for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the takeover of Credit Suisse.

Looking at the numbers, 2023 appears to have kicked off to a positive start especially after an incredibly painful 2022 as both equity and bond markets (GBP hedged) closed Q1 with single-digit gains. What the numbers don’t show however were the swings in investor sentiment due a plethora of factors from the implications of better-than-expected economic data and continued debates around inflation, to market panic concerning the resilience of the global banking system; all this against a volatile geopolitical and economic backdrop as nations of the world continue to wrestle with the aftermath of Covid-19 and Putin’s war in Ukraine. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account January was characterised by a renewal of risk appetite as economic growth in the US, Europe and China looked to be favourable, with some economists suggesting a shallower than expected recession or the avoidance of one entirely. This was coupled with the view at the time, that inflation may have peaked, leading to suggestions of tempered rate hikes, perhaps even rate cuts on the horizon. In China, there was the reopening of the economy following the announcement of the zero-Covid policy in late 2022. Come February however, this enthusiasm for economic growth flipped to one of pessimism as the worry of stickier-than-forecast inflation weighed on investors, resulting in a rise in bond yields as the markets priced in a ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment. One of the stickier areas of inflation remains that of the labour market with firms across many sectors still struggling to hire and retain staff, particularly in the services sector. Unemployment remained low in a historical context across numerous economies such as the US, Europe and the UK. Even Japan, a country that has seen extremely low rates of inflation for several decades, saw increases in salaries across a number of industries. What 120 years of stock market data tells us about where to invest today

The ‘unique’ investment that protects against inflation Despite all the market activity, Q1 may be best remembered for the collapse of US regional bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March shortly followed by the takeover of Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) by its competitor UBS (SIX:UBSG). These two events led to a sell-off in the US and European financial sectors as the fears of a systematic collapse of the banking sector went into overdrive. The failure of SVB was largely the result of poor risk management, however, it did highlight the general macro challenges arising from more restrictive monetary policy; something central banks ultimately must contend with in their quest to stymie inflation. While Credit Suisse was plagued by issues long before its eventual demise, its announcement of financial reporting weaknesses and recent market stress were the final nail in the coffin. Recent events in this sector may lead to a tightening of lending standards, which may constrain growth in developed economies.