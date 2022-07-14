ii investment performance review: Q2 2022

Inflationary pressures were already rising, with supply shortages across many areas of the global economy as the post-pandemic recovery gathered pace. This was evident in commodity segments, and in sectors from semiconductors to cars. The invasion of Ukraine has compounded these pressures, with the oil and gas market surging on the back of European and G7 sanctions on Russia, which has spilt over to other commodities such as wheat and sunflower oil where Ukrainian agricultural production has been severely hampered.

The effects of this war are compounding the inflationary pressures and earnings outlook that the market was already facing, and is having a magnified impact on many of the trends we are seeing.

The first quarter of 2022 has been tumultuous to say the least. Investors have been trying to grapple with the multifarious effects of the pandemic, most notably the surge in inflation witnessed through the second half of 2021 and into 2022. Now, they have to face the unsettling and unpredictable effects of the first major land war in continental Europe since the Second World War, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shares

The standout performing equity market from a relative perspective was the UK, and in particular the larger cap areas of that market. This is an unusual occurrence for a market that has been a laggard for a number of years and many quarters. Its heavy exposure to the energy sector and basic materials attracted investor interest, as did the continuing rotation out of more growth-oriented sectors and markets towards markets with lower valuations, as investors fretted about the impact of rising interest rates on loftier valued assets.

In contrast, continental European equities suffered most due to a larger reliance on Russian oil and gas, the impact of sanctions on the European economy and the physical proximity of the war, with fears of the conflict widening out.

Performance (%) Q2 YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years China 12.12 -1.03 -22.41 1.00 3.52 Russia 8.42 -100.00 -100.00 -98.89 -92.61 Asia Pacific Ex Japan -3.04 -5.93 -12.80 3.72 4.69 FTSE 100 -3.74 -0.97 5.76 2.46 3.50 Emerging Markets -4.00 -8.13 -15.01 2.15 3.56 FTSE All Share -5.04 -4.57 1.64 2.41 3.32 India -6.38 -5.48 8.29 8.97 8.71 TOPIX Japan -6.68 -9.98 -8.38 2.46 2.88 Europe Ex UK -8.65 -15.41 -10.57 2.88 3.53 S&P 500 -9.04 -10.73 1.68 12.34 12.82 World -9.13 -11.34 -2.56 8.68 9.13 FTSE Small Cap -9.48 -15.12 -12.56 6.73 5.23 FTSE 250 -10.98 -19.40 -14.59 0.86 1.76 Brazil -18.04 14.60 -12.75 -7.76 2.17 Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP.

Sectors

Rotation to value-oriented industry sectors and stocks continued, with some notable laggards over the previous few years staging strong relative performance versus the more growth-focused sectors. In terms of sectors, the energy sector was the main beneficiary of the Russian invasion. Sanctions on Russia and the threat of energy supplies to continental Europe being cut, saw oil and natural gas prices surge.

The post-pandemic supply in these markets was already tight, and sanctions dramatically amplified market fears. The energy sector rose dramatically, by over 20% to reflect these supply concerns. As a direct consequence, the negative squeeze that this energy shock will have on the consumer, resulted in heavy selling in consumer-related sectors such as retail, travel and automotive. Highly rated growth companies and sectors also fell as investors shunned those stocks where valuations would be negatively impacted by central bank rate increases to tackle inflation.

Performance (%) Q2 YTD 1 Years 3 Years 5 Years Energy 2.86 38.25 49.24 7.26 6.77 Consumer Staples 1.47 0.64 10.31 7.13 6.43 Health Care 0.61 0.02 11.18 12.80 11.23 Utilities 0.33 4.57 17.41 7.09 8.12 Real Estate -7.53 -10.42 0.68 2.76 5.17 Financials -9.14 -7.98 -0.57 5.42 4.93 Industrials -9.64 -12.83 -7.61 4.38 5.69 Communication Services -12.61 -19.52 -19.55 5.17 5.61 Materials -12.89 -8.03 -1.94 8.21 8.16 Information Technology -15.20 -21.63 -8.20 17.02 18.82 Consumer Discretionary -17.36 -24.03 -17.10 7.20 9.33 Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP.

Bonds

Inflation spiking in many countries above 7% has rattled bond investors and seen new investors demanding higher yields, hence prices have been driven lower. Fixed income assets were under pressure before the war as we are in an environment of unsettlingly high inflation numbers, levels that have not been seen for more than a decade.

The situation has suddenly become far worse as the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the supply chains of many commodities became more obvious. Inflation has been rising for a number of quarters, with shortages in many industrial segments driving prices higher, which is feeding through to CPI. While all strands of fixed income were weak, the worst performers were emerging market debt in US dollars, UK corporate bonds and UK Government Gilts. The least impacted, albeit still weaker, were, unsurprisingly inflation-linked bonds.

Performance (%) Q2 YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Global Aggregate -0.54 -3.99 -3.59 -1.69 0.79 Global Government -0.71 -3.99 -3.97 -2.30 0.46 Global Corporate -0.84 -5.66 -4.98 -0.75 1.58 Global High Yield -3.94 -7.12 -6.30 -0.27 2.14 EURO Corporate -5.73 -10.20 -12.70 -4.80 -1.41 Sterling Corporate -6.66 -12.41 -12.90 -1.89 0.16 Global Inflation Linked -6.75 -8.31 -3.37 0.47 2.07 UK Gilts -7.42 -14.06 -13.60 -3.43 -0.75 UK Inflation Linked -18.17 -22.80 -17.33 -4.21 -0.51 Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP.

Commodities and Alternatives

The oil and gas sector, and commodities more generally have posted strong rallies. The invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Russia have magnified the energy squeeze that we were already witnessing. The ratcheting up of unprecedented sanctions has raised fears of severe supply shortages. This has also extended to certain agricultural staples such as wheat and sunflower oil, where production in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest producers, has been severely impacted sending prices soaring. This is having a rolling knock-on effect on other agricultural products. Real assets that have predictable revenue streams that are linked to inflation have performed well.

Performance (%) Q2 YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years CBOE Market Volatility (VIX) 51.39 85.94 106.30 25.88 22.40 Hedge Funds 16.09 29.89 37.89 14.27 10.80 Brent Crude Oil 15.35 64.62 73.83 21.82 20.71 Commodity 7.22 40.22 55.78 19.68 13.48 Gold 2.19 11.13 17.36 10.38 9.31 Global Infrastructure 0.37 10.96 20.12 5.12 6.25 Cash 0.26 0.39 0.42 0.34 0.44 Global Natural Resources -8.46 10.00 17.11 10.28 10.39 UK REITs -17.03 -19.15 -5.86 1.61 1.52 Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP.

Most-traded shares on the ii platform in Q2 2022