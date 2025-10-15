ii investment performance review: Q3 2025

Market round-up The third quarter was a strong one for global markets with several indices hitting all-time highs over the period as equities continued to rally, with President Donald Trump having retreated from imposing the highest levels of tariffs that were threatened initially. The markets continued to be enthralled by all things artificial intelligence (AI), with solid corporate earnings and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve providing additional tailwinds. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Despite a strong quarter, risks and uncertainties remain, and although President Trump’s tariffs were lower than initially feared, it remains to be seen how much upwards pressure this will have on inflation. Companies around the world have been adjusting supply chains to reduce their dependency on the US and China. In the US, economic resilience has come under increasing focus as there were signs of a weakening labour market as jobs and payroll employment growth were revised down, adding complications for the Federal Reserve should inflation begin to rise again. There were also political concerns such as the US administration repeatedly threatening the independence of the Fed and a potential shutdown of the US government, which came to pass at the start of October as Congress failed to agree to extend funding. Meanwhile, there were increasing fiscal pressures in France as it failed to pass budget cuts, with the resignation of Sébastien Lecornu in early October, less than a month into his premiership and following the resignation of François Bayrou, who lost a vote of no confidence in September. France’s sovereign rating was downgraded from AA- to A+ by Fitch, citing political instability with the country going through five prime ministers in less than two years and a deteriorating fiscal position. Interest rates held as inflation threat persists

Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis There were also fiscal concerns in the UK as borrowing was higher than expected, putting even more scrutiny on the Treasury.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.