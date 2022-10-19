ii Super 60 performance review: Q3 2022

Despite the sell-off in both equities and bonds over the quarter, the significant appreciation of the US dollar versus the pound meant that many of the US and global equity funds delivered positive returns for UK investors.

The best-performing fund on the Super 60 list was F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT). The trust is a highly diversified global equity strategy, with a modest level of gearing. Over the quarter, it delivered a share price return of 11.52%. However, from a net asset value (NAV) perspective the trust didn’t stand out, with a return of just 1% versus the market’s 1.4%. Its share price, therefore, moved from a 5.10% discount to a 2.42% premium – the largest swing among the Super 60’s investment trusts. The fund remains one of the best performing on the Super 60 list over the past few years.

From a NAV perspective, the top-performing fund was Artemis US Smaller Companies, which returned 10.8%, with US small-cap stocks the best-performing segment of the global equity sphere. The fund also did particularly well against its Russell 2000 benchmark, which only returned 6.41% in sterling terms. A large portion of this return was delivered in July, particularly from its holdings in industrial stocks. The fund is among the best performing within its smaller companies peer group over three years.

The third-best performing fund was Baillie Gifford’s flagship investment trust - Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT). The trust had a share price return of 9.37%, stemming some of the significant losses experienced over the preceding nine months. The bulk of this return came in July as an upturn in risk appetite was driven by hopes of a pivot on Federal Reserve interest rate policy, and stocks with higher growth profiles therefore performed very well.

In a similar vein, Baillie Gifford’s Japanese Smaller Companies Trust, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord (LSE:BGS), returned 8.87% having also struggled recently due to being at the more extreme end of the growth spectrum. Like the Artemis fund, the large allocation to industrials was the biggest driver here. It also has an element of gearing (currently circa 15%), which exacerbates any performance strength or weakness.

Rounding off the top five performers was Premier Miton US Opportunities, which achieved a return of 7.72%, while the S&P 500 index returned 3.35%. The fund currently has a large portion of its portfolio in mid-cap stocks, which outperformed large caps over the quarter. The fund remains one of the best performing on the list over the past few years.

Despite posting a positive NAV return of 0.81%, the worst-returning fund in the quarter was Balanced Commercial Property (LSE:BCPT) (formally known as BMO Commercial Property Trust), which was down -27.18% and moved from a discount to NAV of -19.16% to -45.88% by quarter end. A strong showing in the first half of 2022 moderates this loss over 12 months. The trust provides exposure to prime UK commercial property with a heavy bias towards central London and South East England.

In direct contrast to last quarter’s strong performance, Fidelity China Special Ord (LSE:FCSS) had a NAV and share price return of -15.09% and -21.24% respectively. Chinese equities were one of the worst performing globally amid a slowdown in activity indicators and the alarming spread of Covid-19 throughout China.

TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY), a pan-European REIT was down -19.97% over the quarter, only slightly more than its NAV, which was down -16.17%. It has struggled throughout 2022 but September was its worst month so far, down over 18%. The market narrative started to shift in August from that of inflation peaking to persistently high inflation, and against this backdrop, bond yields rose significantly, negatively influencing the valuations of pan-European property equities.

It is no surprise that the Vanguard UK Government Bond Index fund was in the bottom five performing funds. With global government bond yields already rising aggressively over the past 12 months, the UK’s budgetary announcement at the end of September accelerated the sell-off in gilts as investors questioned the credibility of the government’s fiscal framework. The UK 10-year yield increased from 2.24% to 4.15% over the quarter.

Lastly, TB Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies had a negative return for the fourth consecutive quarter, making it the worst performing open-ended fund on the list over 12-months. The FTSE All-Share index has outperformed its developed market equivalents so far in 2022, however this is largely comprised of large-cap companies. Mid and small-cap companies, to which this fund is exposed, have underperformed, while there is also exposure to smaller AIM-listed companies that have fallen more than 30%.

Top five Super 60 funds in Q3 2022

Performance (%) Q3 2022 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years F&C Investment Trust Ord 11.52 6.25 33.45 60.08 Artemis US Smaller Companies I Acc GBP 10.80 -15.72 26.46 73.80 Scottish Mortgage Ord 9.37 -45.01 57.23 89.83 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord 8.87 -37.54 -15.05 4.67 Premier Miton US Opportunities B Acc 7.72 1.16 45.43 84.08

Bottom five Super 60 funds in Q3 2022

Performance (%) Q3 2022 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Balanced Commercial Property Ord -27.18 -13.09 -21.81 -33.04 Fidelity China Special Ord -21.24 -28.07 7.72 11.16 TR Property Ord -19.97 -34.63 -22.32 -3.41 Vanguard UK Govt Bd Idx £ Dist -14.28 -26.13 -29.10 -18.11 TB Amati UK Listed Smaller Coms B Acc -11.17 -32.35 2.15 14.46

Source: Morningstar Total Returns for OE funds / Market Returns for ITs to 30/09/2022.

Top five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Group/Investment Q3 2022 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Scottish Mortgage Ord 9.37 -45.01 57.23 89.83 Premier Miton US Opportunities B Acc 7.72 1.16 45.43 84.08 Vanguard U.S. Eq Idx £ Acc 3.75 -1.30 35.89 77.53 Artemis US Smaller Companies I Acc GBP 10.80 -15.72 26.46 73.80 Jupiter Merian North Amer Eq I GBP Acc 3.63 3.06 40.89 73.44

Bottom five Super 60 funds for a five-year period

Group/Investment Q3 2022 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Balanced Commercial Property Ord -27.18 -13.09 -21.81 -33.04 Vanguard UK Govt Bd Idx £ Dist -14.28 -26.13 -29.10 -18.11 PIMCO GIS GlInGd Crdt Instl GBPH Acc -3.90 -18.90 -15.44 -8.94 Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc -9.57 -22.77 -14.52 -5.99 Vanguard Glb Bd Idx £ H Acc -4.48 -14.71 -12.62 -5.56

Most-bought Super 60 funds in Q3 2022

Company name Scottish Mortgage Fundsmith Equity City of London Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity F&C Investment Trust

Most-sold Super 60 funds in Q3 2022

Company name Scottish Mortgage Fundsmith Equity iShares Physical Gold ETC Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity City of London

Changes to the Super 60 list (under review/developments)

None in Q3.

