Imperial Brands yields 14% after honouring dividend promise

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

It said its balance sheet and liquidity remained strong, having raised over £3.2 billion from offloading at least 50 businesses and investments in the past two years. Cost reduction measures are also expected to generate savings of more than £700 million in 2020, including from a 20% reduction in salaries for board members for an initial three months.

March trading has been challenging, with uncertainty over the immediate outlook prompting WPP to withdraw guidance for 2020. There were pockets of encouragement in today's update, however, after modest growth in like-for-like revenues for January and February. The shares have now fallen 50% this year.

In contrast, defensively positioned Severn Trent is down less than 10% in 2020. The utility giant, which provides water to more than eight million people, said today there had been no material change to its current year performance since an update in January.

Outside the top-flight, banknote printer De La Rue surged 10% amid relief that Covid-19 had not caused any more damage to the company's already deflated 2019/20 profit forecasts. That should buy new CEO Clive Vacher more time for his turnaround ambitions, particularly as the group traded within its banking covenants for the year.

Vacher's initial areas of focus are on accelerated cost savings, as well as the growth in polymer banknotes and further momentum in product authentication services. He also still needs to secure longer-term financing options with banks.

Shares in construction group Galliford Try rose 10%, even though it said it was no longer possible to provide guidance for the 2020 and 2021 financial years. It also pulled the 1p a share dividend it announced only 19 days earlier in interim results.

But having recently sold its Linden Homes housebuilding division, the company reiterated today that it was a well-capitalised business with no debt or bank covenants.

Michelmersh Brick (LSE:MBH) shares were up 11% after it reported a 31% jump in full-year earnings per share for 2019 to a record 8.87p. The results come a week after the company said it was deferring dividend payments until normal business resumes across its sector.

One company benefiting from the current turmoil is digital security software provider Kape Technologies (LSE:KAPE).

It is seeing increased demand for its products due to an increase in remote and home working, with the group now on track to deliver revenues of US$120-123 million and adjusted earnings of $35-38 million this year. Shares jumped 16% today.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.