Income drawdown: nine retirement dos and don’ts

We explain what you need to know about income drawdown and how to make the most of your pension pot.

Hard as it is to imagine today, before 2015 pension savers were not allowed to access their workplace defined contribution (DC) pension until the scheme’s normal retirement date (typically 65 for men). Even then they were forced to buy an annuity at retirement, which would provide a regular income until death.

Annuities were desperately poor value, compounded by the fact that most people bought the annuity product linked to their employer’s pension rather than scouring the marketplace for the best deal.

The pension freedoms legislation, the brainchild of George Osborne when he was chancellor, allowed savers to flexibly access their defined contribution pensions from the age of 55, transfer their pensions out of final salary schemes into other authorised pension schemes such as a SIPP, and use the funds for a range of options, including cash withdrawal.

Initially, this prompted an outcry that people would squander their retirement savings, only to fall back on means-tested state benefits. The converse argument is that the money belongs to the saver. It should be the individual’s choice whether to be frugal or “spend the lot on a Lamborghini”, argued Lib Dem pensions minister Steve Webb.

In practice, savers behaved cautiously in the first years of the new freedoms, but in 2020 Covid struck, hotly followed by the cost-of-living crisis, and increasing numbers of over-50s have been taking more cash out of their pensions to make ends meet. Tax receipts from pensions rose to £1.7 billion for 2021-22, up from £0.4 billion in 2020-21, according to The Office for Budget Responsibility, which has also upwardly revised its forecast for pension tax receipts for 2022-23 by £0.8 billion.

So, what should investors do to manage their pension options wisely? Here are nine tips.

1) Watch out! Not all transfers from final salary pensions are foolhardy

Despite what you will have read, transfers from gold-plated final salary pension schemes are not always poor value for money. In fact, the employer’s pension scheme is legally bound to offer a transfer of the same value as the pension benefits given up. The trustees calculate this by measuring your benefits against gilt yields, so they can forecast the amount of money you would need now to generate an identical level of future benefits. They add in an extra amount for any other scheme benefits such as spousal pensions, dependants’ pensions and index-linking that may be forgone.

There are huge attractions to final salary schemes – primarily that they are guaranteed for life and you do not have to do anything but sit back and watch the income payments roll in. However, there may be good reasons to want to transfer. Perhaps you want to pursue a new business venture that requires capital or need to repay debt such as an outstanding mortgage. You may want to help children trying to get a foothold on the property ladder or contribute towards your grandchildren’s school fees. You may simply have enough money for retirement already, perhaps if your partner has a handsome guaranteed final salary pension.

Taking this course of action requires thought and consideration, and the government has made it a legal requirement to seek financial advice before you transfer from a final salary pension scheme.

2) Use the government’s advice schemes

If you’re over 50, you can book a free appointment to talk about your options with Pension Wise, a service provided by MoneyHelper.

If you are under 50, you can still access MoneyHelper for free impartial help and information about your pensions.

3) Avoid triggering the money purchase annual allowance

You are allowed to invest £40,000 a year into your pension, but this drops to just £4,000 (including your employer's contribution), if you take out a penny more than your 25% tax-free entitlement. The reduced allowance is called the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), and a tax charge applies if you breach it. You also lose the ability to carry forward up to three years of unused allowances in the current tax year.

The MPAA could unfortunately restrict your contributions to a pension at the very stage when you are earning the most in your career and have the capacity to invest more. To cap it all, you would have enjoyed higher employer contributions, which will then be lost forever.

4) Think about all your potential sources of income

For many people with ISAs and pensions, it may be more tax efficient to take money from ISAs first rather than your pension. ISAs are not taxed when you draw an income, so won't add to your tax bill if you're still working part time or have other taxable income.

It’s also important to consider your potential household income as a whole. For example, if one partner is constrained by the Annual or Lifetime Allowance in terms of contributions, it may be appropriate for the other partner to pay correspondingly higher contributions into a pension arrangement.