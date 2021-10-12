Is this investment trust sector too hot to handle?

Clean or green energy is a popular sector right now. Faith Glasgow explores the merits of investing and finds out whether it is worth paying a premium for chunky dividend yields.

By far the largest of the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) seven infrastructure sub-categories is the Renewable Energy sector, with 14 members. But like almost all their sibling infrastructure trusts, the renewable energy investment trusts are trading across the board on a persistent share price premium to the underlying asset value (NAV).

The sector average premium as of 11 October 2021 is 6.5%, according to Winterflood data, and in fact that’s significantly below the 52-week average of 10.2%. Most of the trusts in the sector have traded on double-digit premiums during the past year, although only three do at present: Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), Greencoat Renewables (LSE:GRP) and JLEN Environmental Assets (LSE:JLEN).

So what are the pressures at work here? What’s the outlook for the renewable energy sector, and for the generous income stream that has historically been generated by infrastructure projects? And how should investors view the premiums attached to these trusts?

​​​​ Plenty of tailwinds for the sector

A number of forces, not all working in the same direction, are at play as far as renewable energy investment is concerned.

Most obvious is the environmental, macroeconomic and political backdrop. There is a global commitment to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, and massive investment in alternatives to fossil fuels is critical to achieving that goal over coming decades.

As William Heathcoat Amory, an analyst at Kepler Partners, observes: “The build-out of further capacity over the next decade is likely to be huge, and investors will require good returns to supply the capital to enable this. As such, we think it is a fair assumption that attractive returns will continue to be earned for many years to come from this asset class.”

That transition to a low-carbon economy also offers enormous potential for developing new directions in renewable energy, points out Chris Tanner, co-lead adviser to the JLEN Environment Assets investment trust.

“The environmental infrastructure sector will only continue to expand as more innovative technologies and techniques are developed, which is what makes it such a dynamic space to operate in. We see opportunities in the established asset classes that we are already invested in, and also in new and evolving technologies that help to decarbonise other sectors such as heating and transport,” he says.

No easy road to renewables

However, there are challenges ahead. As Kieran Drake, research analyst at Winterflood, comments, while further development of renewable energy assets in the UK is likely to create additional investment opportunities for funds, it may also tend to push down the price of power over the long term, potentially impacting to some extent on corporate revenues.

In the meantime, electricity prices are spiking - but that doesn’t mean these trusts are necessary likely to benefit significantly. The reason is down to most energy companies selling their electricity to customers at fixed prices for set periods. As a result, firms do not feel the positive impact of short-term price hikes.

It’s also clear, as the current global supply shortages highlight starkly, that the transitional journey is unlikely to be a smooth one. “We are still a long way off having an energy system based predominately on renewables that is able to deal with unfavourable weather conditions and wider macro shocks,” Tanner warns.

That has been demonstrated this year, following a summer of unusually light winds in the UK. Wind’s share of UK electricity generation in the first three weeks of September, at 11%, was half the 23% generated over the same period in 2020, according to a recent research note from broker Stifel.