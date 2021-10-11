Andrew Pitts’ trust tips: Nick Train available on a rare discount

Finsbury Growth & Income has been added in place of Troy Income & Growth. Andrew Pitts shares his latest quarterly update.

Switching from Troy to Nick Train’s Finsbury Growth & Income Troy Income & Growth (LSE:TIGT), our conservative UK equity income selection, is also comparatively small in its sector, with total assets of £248 million, compared with the likes of City of London, Murray Income, Edinburgh Investment and Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT), which each have total assets of between £1.2 billion and £2.1 billion. While FGIT is the sector’s biggest trust, it also provides the lowest historic dividend yield at 1.9%. But TGIT is not far ahead, with a yield of 2.6%, compared with a sector average of 3.8%. Both trusts are ungeared. There the similarities end, for although TGIT has performed better than FGIT over the past year or so, the latter’s performance record over longer periods is far superior. In the midst of last year’s Covid crisis, TGIT ‘rebased’ its dividend but recently stated its intention to at least maintain the quarterly dividend rate of 0.49p for the year to 30 September 2022, barring unforeseen circumstances. It seems unlikely, then, that the trust will be able to improve on its annual dividend growth record of -4.2% over the past five years. Although FGIT’s dividend yield is among the lowest in the UK equity income sector, the trust is managed for growth of capital and income first and foremost, rather than an explicit focus on income. Yet it has also grown its dividend by an annualised 6.5% over five years. The shares Nick Train is backing to shield against inflation

Jeff Prestridge: Baillie Gifford’s rare and powerful statement Its ‘total return’ approach is appealing for the conservative portfolio’s purposes on two fronts: it could benefit from having some exposure to large UK-listed companies with strong growth characteristics; and the manager is mindful of the benefits of holding companies with pricing power, which will become increasingly important should higher levels of inflation persist. Rather than seek out a trust with a higher income yield, I feel comfortable sacrificing some dividend income for the prospect of superior total returns, and if history is any guide, manager Nick Train is adept at providing these. Train’s investment philosophy in a nutshell is to have “big positions in intrinsically low-risk companies”, something which is certainly evident in the fact that the 10 largest of 25 holdings in the £2.1 billion trust represent nearly 80% of the total portfolio. Over five years, it has also provided far superior returns (10% annual) compared with the FTSE All-Share Index (6% annual), but with far less volatility. Another reason I am attracted to FGIT is because the shares are trading on a rare discount to NAV, currently -4.3% (compared with its 12-month average of -0.8%), following the recent period of poor performance. Andrew Pitts was editor of Money Observer magazine from 1998 until 2015.