The investment trust themes to watch out for in 2022

These are the trends and sectors for investment trust fans to keep an eye on over the next year.

At the end of 2020, we looked ahead into the coming year and tried to pick out some key trends likely to shape the investment trust industry in 2021. It was a difficult, locked-down time, but our experts accurately identified several important themes.

Most significant was the move towards sustainability that took place in 2021. As Andrew McHattie, publisher of the Investment Trust Newsletter, observes: “All managers have put environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on their agendas, and many have moved it towards the top of their list of considerations. No presentational slide deck is complete now without at least one or two pages on ESG engagement and policies.”

An upturn in IPOs was another leading trend picked out by our commentators, with sustainable and environmentally themed listings leading the pack. In total, there have been 16 IPOs this year according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), of which five have been in the renewable energy infrastructure sector and another in farmland and forestry.

In addition, board activity has continued as predicted through 2021, with a number of mergers, reconstructions and strategic reviews taking place.

One additional development that was overlooked by the experts in last year’s crystal ball moment is worth mentioning. McHattie highlights the growing importance of retail investors, and the fact that “investment trusts have been working hard to improve information flows and transparency for everyone”. He points to improving websites and better access to webinars and other events previously inaccessible to private investors.

The question now, as we approach 2022, is how far those themes will extend into the new year and which others may emerge in the coming months.

Inflation and rate rises

As far as macroeconomic factors are concerned, the big issue facing fund managers and investors is rising inflation and potential further interest rate rises, following December’s jump from 0.1% to 0.25%. Ahead of this move, the Bank of England forecast in November that consumer price index (CPI) inflation will hit 5% in the spring, but only temporarily, and that interest rates will need to rise “modestly” to bring it back in line with the Bank’s 2% target.

Investors are increasingly fearful of inflation, and particularly stagflation (where rising prices coexist with stagnant economic growth). At Kepler Partners, analyst Pascal Dowling suggests that trusts designed to protect to some extent against rising prices are likely to prove popular and could “make some headway”.

He says: “Trusts such as Momentum Multi-Asset Value (LSE:MAVT), which aims to deliver CPI+6%, could be interesting in that light, and we would also highlight Ruffer Investment Company (LSE:RICA); it has a proven track record in difficult markets and aims to deliver total returns twice the Bank of England base rate.”

Industry trends for 2022

Unquoted firms and further consolation

Dowling also highlights growth in the use of unquoted companies within investment trusts. “Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), which on paper is a straight global equites trust, has blazed a trail here – buying more unlisted than listed in the last two years, according to the latest financial report – and around 30 mainstream equity trusts now have exposure to unlisted companies,” he comments. He expects the trend to persist as private companies continue to seek funding outside the market.

While 2019 and 2020 saw minimal consolidation among trusts, with just three mergers in total, there has been more activity in 2021. Six mergers have been completed or announced, driven by concerns around lack of liquidity and high costs among smaller trusts.

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, hopes for more. He focuses in particular on the fact that “there are too many UK equity income funds”. He applauded Murray Income (LSE:MUT)’s takeover of Perpetual Income & Growth in 2020, and wants to see further such moves - but it’s a slow burner. “While we have seen a few more deals elsewhere in the sector in 2021, the pace of consolidation is glacial. Maybe we'll get another in 2022,” he says.