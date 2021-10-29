Risks and rewards of investing in the star stocks of tomorrow

While private equity is often seen as too high risk for most private investors, in recent years there has been burgeoning interest in so-called growth capital, namely established businesses that have not yet raised money from the public markets. These companies are often in areas of secular growth particularly tech, for example, digital payment services that are disrupting traditional banking.

This is a very different proposition from the kind of private equity that focuses on the acquisition of underperforming divisions of large companies and businesses that haven’t been aggressively managed, such as Morrisons (LSE:MRW).

Companies are choosing to stay private for longer

Growth companies are particularly attractive because not only do they tend to operate in exploding new markets, but the average time that a private business now takes from its first funding round to its initial public offering (IPO) is double the five or six years it was in 2012.

There is less demand for capital as these companies are not looking to buy plant and machinery, but instead can use modern tools and infrastructure that come under operating rather than capital costs. This means they can become sizeable before they are floated. The Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) floats raised £27 billion and £8.1 billion respectively, for example, while interesting companies such as Space Exploration Technologies, Bytedance and Klarna remain private despite valuations in the tens of billions.

“Companies are choosing to stay private for longer, meaning that if they do decide to go public, it is at a later stage in their development,” says Peter Singlehurst, head of the private companies team at Baillie Gifford. “The average age of a tech company at initial public offering is now 11 years. Earlier-stage venture capital funds, with lives of seven to 10 years, often exit just as the companies are hitting the steepest part of their growth curve, while investors in public markets miss out on the earlier gains.”

“The opportunity is huge. At the end of 2020, 923 private companies were valued at over $500 million, with an aggregate value of $2.2 trillion — a similar size to the listed American small-cap and mid-cap market.”

These companies mostly focus on tech, biotech and wider healthcare, and consumer companies, with traditional businesses such as chemicals, textiles and building areas scarcely represented. However, there are other niches. Princess Private Equity (LSE:PEY), for example, has investments in education and private schools, which are stable businesses with attractive prospects. Success can also be found in surprising areas, such as the printing company Raksul that uses online tools to simplify the order and delivery process and quadrupled in value for Fidelity Japan Trust (LSE:FJV) when it listed in 2018.

Investment trusts are best route for unlisted firms

For the retail investor, investment trusts are a good way to access companies at this high-growth stage in their development. The investment trust structure is also particularly well suited to investing in illiquid assets because it is closed-ended, so managers do not have to worry about redemptions, and trusts will typically hold 30 to 40 holdings, which provides a buffer should a business fail.

“These companies can be attractively priced versus listed peers so if you select the right ones they can be very lucrative,” says David Lewis, co-head of strategy on the Jupiter Merlin team, which holds a position in Chrysalis Investments (LSE:CHRY), an investment trust that takes stakes in privately owned businesses potentially headed for an IPO.

“Historically, this space was primarily accessed via private equity funds, which tend to be limited life in nature, often around five to 10 years. Here, investors would have to be willing to lock up their assets for that period with the hope of attractive returns at maturity. However, new options have arisen using investment trusts.

“Investors do face the risk of the trust share price swinging around the underlying net asset value, driven by supply and demand for the shares in the secondary market, but if the manager is able to identify successful companies at the right prices then it can be a source of attractive returns.”