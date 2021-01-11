Big investment trust themes to watch in 2021

At the start of a year it is always challenging to predict investment performance for different investment trust sectors or asset classes in the months ahead. But it is less difficult to identify the key trends that have shaped the closed-ended fund industry itself over the past year, and those likely to prevail in 2021.

Board activity

One of the most significant themes of 2020 has been the run of manager changes, closures and consolidations in the industry. In itself, it is unsurprising, as Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), observes: “There is normally quite a lot of this sort of change when markets are tough.”

But more broadly, Ewan Lovett-Turner, investment company research director at Numis, makes the point that there is increasing pressure on trusts to become bigger and more liquid in order to be of interest to large wealth managers and retail platforms (such as interactive investor) catering for private investors. Yet around 45% (by number) of the closed-ended universe of around 400 companies are trusts worth less than £200 million.

“Some trusts follow mini-strategies because they want to stay relatively small – those that invest in very small businesses, for example – but those that are undifferentiated from their peers and limited in scale need a strategy for growth or improvement if they are to survive,” says Lovett-Turner.

Some boards have simply wound up in the face of that pressure: AIC data shows 20 companies have been closed this year, out of a universe of around 400.

Other struggling equity-focused trusts have sought new managers. High-profile examples include Witan Pacific’s move to Baillie Gifford, changing its name to become Baillie Gifford China Growth (LSE:BGCG), as well as enjoying a huge re-rating in the process, Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL)’s move to RWC Asset Management, and most recently Keystone also proposing to join the Baillie Gifford stable under its Positive Change team.

But the most significant move towards growth has been through mergers. These are rarities in the closed-ended fund world, but a couple took place in 2020, the big one being Murray Income’s consolidation with Perpetual Income & Growth to create a trust worth almost £1 billion.

“Many boards have been looking at their strategy, and this is bolder than a change in manager or mandate. I would expect to see more mergers, especially in the £200 million to £400 million range, in 2021,” predicts Lovett-Turner.