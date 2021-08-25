Alternative asset classes: what they add to a portfolio

The challenge is not just in knowing which alternative assets are genuinely uncorrelated with shares and bonds. Ceri Jones reports.

While the earnings season for equities has been remarkable, it does nothing to change the fact that most investors should be adding to their alternative asset holdings to improve their portfolio diversification, particularly as the bull market in equities has entered its 11th consecutive year.

The challenge, though, is not just in knowing which alternative assets are genuinely uncorrelated with traditional assets. Investors also need to position portfolios for the likelihood of lower returns on traditional assets in the decade ahead, higher inflation, and for an environment where bonds as portfolio ballasts are ineffective.

“Alternatives is often an interesting catch-all, used to describe anything that doesn’t look like a traditional equity or bond,” says Will McIntosh-Whyte, fund manager, Rathbone Greenbank Multi-Asset Portfolios. “One of the risks in building a portfolio is assuming that anything branded an alternative is likely to provide diversification. Take private equity. There is no doubt private equity is an interesting asset class, providing access to early stage businesses and sometimes talented management teams. But is it a diversifier? Are businesses likely to hold up better in a downturn because they are not listed on the market?”

He adds: “In all likelihood, these are businesses operating in the same end markets as their listed cousins. If you are holding a listed vehicle, in a downturn the price of the stock is likely to correlate significantly with the rest of the equity market as the market re-values those businesses lower without waiting for the official quarter-end valuation. In fact, it can be worse if the vehicle has employed leverage, accentuating those losses, or if the business model involves levering up the underlying businesses, and the market fears default.”

McIntosh-Whyte further points out “the same goes for a number of alternative offerings touted as diversifiers, but which look more like thematic equity funds investing in public or private businesses, and will no doubt fail to provide protection when it matters, potentially accentuating drawdowns if the liquidity is poor, resulting in big price falls”.

Indeed, very narrow thematic funds can sometimes be dangerously flawed. For example, several funds have been launched in the robotics sector but there are only a handful of good robotics companies, not necessarily the 30 required to populate a fund.

Invest in a wide spectrum of real assets for diversification

Instead, investors should be thinking about investing across a wide spectrum of real assets – such as core infrastructure, renewables, specialist property and broad commodities – to sit alongside equities and bonds in their portfolios. These assets can offer genuine diversification and typically yield 3% to 5%, considerably more than gilts. Hedge funds can also be considered as an alternative to bonds.

“Not all real assets offer income, but sectors such as core infrastructure – which focuses on operating assets providing support for communities such as schools and hospitals and benefits from contractual inflation linked cash flows that are government backed – can provide long-term income needs,” says Mayank Markanday, senior investment manager on the multi-asset team at Liontrust. “Furthermore, having a strong counter-party the other side of a transaction ensures dividends will be distributed even in extreme market environments.”

Even then, some physical assets that share the same objectives as traditional assets may be exposed to similar risks and become correlated in certain environments. “For example, infrastructure may be seen as a bond proxy by some investors due to its long-duration income characteristics and government-backed cash flow profile,” says Markanday. “The sector therefore may do less well as sovereign yields move higher, however this is also partly dependent on whether yields move higher due to a change in inflation expectations or real yields.”