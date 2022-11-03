Investors stunned as Federal Reserve issues threat in war on inflation

Another 0.75% increase in US interest rates was almost guaranteed, but the Fed chairman’s comments has caused significant stock market volatility.

The reality check for financial markets continued today after the US Federal Reserve’s latest outsized rates rise last night came with a warning that the fight against inflation is far from over. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s message punctured October’s stunning Wall Street stock market turnaround, which had been built on hopes for a slowing in the pace of monetary tightening. Powell called talk of a pause in rate hikes “very premature” and went further than expected by signalling the ultimate level of interest rates may be higher than current forecasts. Discover more: Buy international shares | Interactive investor Offers | Most-traded US stocks The Fed’s fourth consecutive 0.75% rise left the funds rate in a range of 3.75%-4%, with the prospect of another move of at least 0.5% in December, leaving some economists forecasting an eventual rate of over 5% by next year. The US dollar rallied and Wall Street shares sold off sharply after Powell’s press conference, reversing the trends seen just a few moments earlier after the Fed decision hit the wires. A pledge that committee members would factor in lags in the impact of monetary policy triggered the brief flight to risk on hopes that the Fed was teeing up a long-awaited pivot.