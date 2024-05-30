Lifetime allowance’s return: keep calm and carry on contributing

The pension landscape is subject to frequent change – sometimes savers benefit, other times they lose out.

There is perhaps no better example of the good, the bad and the ugly than the pensions lifetime allowance (LTA), which placed a cap on what your savings could be worth before being hit with punitive tax charges.

Throughout the LTA’s 18-year lifespan, which ended in April this year, the government couldn’t resist the urge to constantly mess with it, inflicting all manner of headaches at times, but relieving them at others.

Launched as part of pension simplification in 2006 at a level of £1.5 million, the LTA initially ticked up every year to reach £1.8 million by 2010, but had been hacked to £1 million just six years later. It increased marginally over the following three years, before remaining steady at £1.073 million until 2023.

For anyone with pension savings big enough to get near the LTA, this constant tinkering made pension planning tricky. Whenever the goal posts moved, your savings strategy often had to shift, too.

That’s because any savings that exceeded the limit were taxed at either 55% or 25%, depending on whether you drew the money as lump sums or income, respectively. In most cases, this would wipe out the attractive upfront tax advantages of paying into a pension.

While Jeremy Hunt’s decision to scrap the LTA at his 2023 Spring Budget was widely cheered, not everyone was on board - notably the Labour Party who immediately pledged to reinstate the policy should it gain power.

So, here we now stand with a 4 July general election just five weeks away, with Labour boasting a commanding lead at the polls. The prospect of the LTA’s resurrection is very real.

This may pose a dilemma for some of you for two reasons.

First, should you withdraw money now to swerve a painful tax charge on any excess down the line? Second, is it worth continuing to make contributions that may take you above Labour’s reportedly proposed £1.5 million limit?

Let’s try to answer these questions.

How many people might be affected by the LTA’s return?

Although a seven-figure pension fund is a pipe dream for many savers, the number of people who have reached this lofty milestone may raise a few eyebrows.

According to estimates compiled in 2022, some 929,000 savers had amassed pension wealth between £1 million and £2 million, 128,000 had pots worth £2 million to £3 million, while 46,000 investors were sitting on pensions of £3 million-plus. And these figures are likely to have increased in the two years since.

The LTA won’t be reinstated straight away

It’s important to note that reinstating the LTA isn’t going to happen overnight. The recent shenanigans involving its abolishment shows just how sticky the legislative process can be.

The time between Jeremy Hunt’s announcement at the Spring Budget and the policy officially being removed took just over a year. However, HMRC conceded in April that further technical changes were required regarding tax-free lumps (the maximum of which has now been set at £268,275), suggesting things were rushed through a bit too hastily.

There is now so much complexity concerning tax-free cash even experienced pensions technical experts are struggling to explain the rules in layman’s terms.

One would hope that if Labour romps to victory in five weeks’ time and does decide to bring back the LTA, the party will give itself more time to ensure the rules are clear from the date the policy comes into force.

As former pensions minister Steve Webb noted in a recent conversation with Citywire’s New Model Adviser, the earliest the LTA could possibly see light is 6 April 2026. This may give savers affected by the policy’s return some breathing space to make any necessary changes to their pots.

And there are other complications here which may further delay the LTA’s potential return. In what would be a highly contentious move, Labour has hinted it will provide a carve out for public sector workers, namely doctors who were reportedly retiring in droves a couple of years ago to swerve LTA charges.