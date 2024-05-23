What a general election could mean for your finances

Yesterday just after 5pm outside 10 Downing Street, a rain-soaked Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, announced that a snap general election will take place on 4 July 2024.

Needless to say, the move caught most of us off guard. Sunak has kept his word that voters will be sent to the polls in the second half of 2024, but only just.

This means the Tories have passed up the chance to use another Budget to sway voters, something that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had previously signalled.

Perhaps the prime minister took stock of the past two set-piece fiscal events, which despite unveiling sizeable tax cuts for workers, failed to make a dent in Labour’s commanding lead.

Sunak and opposition leader Keir Starmer, who said this is “the moment the country's been waiting for”, now have six weeks to stake their claim to lead the country.

While we’ll have to wait roughly three weeks before the manifestos are revealed, it makes sense to round up what we know so far and examine how the election may affect your money.

Big mission on growth

The Tory Party will almost certainly play to the UK’s recent upturn in economic fortunes: growth is picking up (albeit gradually) and inflation is back close to where it needs to be.

Hunt recently quoted the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecasts, claiming “the UK economy will grow faster over the next six years than in France, Germany, Italy or Japan”.

Meanwhile, the first of Labour’s five-point plan for growth is to put economic stability first.

This involves introducing a new “fiscal lock”, which according to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, provides a legal guarantee that any permanent and significant tax and spending changes will be subject to an independent forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The aim here, according to Reeves, is to avoid a repeat of then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s September 2022 ill-fated mini-Budget; an event that had such catastrophic ramifications for the UK economy that both Kwarteng and then-Prime Minister Liz Truss both left their posts just weeks later.

Lifetime allowance to return?

The Tory Party’s decision to scrap the pensions lifetime allowance (LTA), which placed a cap on how much your pensions could be worth before being hit with hefty tax penalties, was warmly welcomed.

Increasing numbers of savers, including NHS doctors, were leaving the workplace to avoid breaching the LTA.

The hope was that this would create a simpler pension landscape, but the government’s decision to freeze the maximum tax-free lump sum at £268,275 has (although probably inadvertently) made things more complicated in some areas.

Either way, the Labour Party has pledged to reinstate the LTA should it gain power. However, reports suggest the limit will be higher than the most recent LTA, which was £1,073,100, with a figure of £1.5 million put forward. Whether the maximum tax-free lump sum limit will be raised too is less clear.

In any case, any changes to the LTA are unlikely to happen before April 2026, so savers concerned about how this might affect them will have time to decide what to do with their pots.

One would hope that those who have pension funds that exceed the LTA limit would be offered some protection to avoid being retrospectively punished.

Future government hamstrung on personal taxes

Both parties appear to have conceded that there is limited scope for tax cuts. Shortly before this year’s Spring Budget, which took place on 6 March, the IMF urged Hunt to focus on economic matters rather than political ones and reiterated this stance last month.

In a blog post, the IMF said: “The record number of elections being held across the world in 2024 represents a salient risk with regard to fiscal consolidation prospects for the year.”

The focus should be on rebuilding the public finances, according to the IMF, and this will apply to whoever gains power.

The IMF also said that the national insurance (NI) cuts recently administered by Hunt (at the second fiscal event on the trot) made any future personal tax giveaways much trickier.

One of the big recent talking points concerns frozen tax thresholds, otherwise known as fiscal drag. With bands set to remain static until 2028, millions of people are covertly being pulled into higher rates of tax.

While Labour is yet to issue anything firm on whether it will raise tax thresholds to keep pace with rising costs and wages, in response to Hunt’s 2024 Spring Budget, Starmer commented: “[The Conservatives] know the thresholds are still frozen, dragging more and more people into higher taxes.”

We will learn more once both parties publish their manifestos. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if tackling fiscal drag features prominently.